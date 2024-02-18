Katie Boulter recently extended her birthday wishes to her boyfriend, Alex de Minaur, as he celebrated his 25th birthday. In a humorous gesture, she "embarrassed" the Australian tennis player just before his final match in Rotterdam.

Boulter and De Minaur have been in a relationship since March 2022. The tennis couple had previously teamed up for mixed doubles at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. They defeated the Australian pair of Storm Hunter and John Peers 6-2, 6-4 in their opening match but their doubles campaign ended in the following round when they were defeated by Joran Vliegen and Xu Yifan in a three-setter.

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter then found themselves on opposite sides when Great Britain faced off against Australia at the Davis Cup.

Recently, Boulter took to social media to share a series of pictures to wish De Minaur on his 25th birthday ahead of his match against Jannik Sinner at the 2024 ABN AMRO Open. The pictures she shared were that of Boulter and the World No. 11 together from various times in their lives, including a picture of them playing mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

The Brit also shared a humorous video featuring Alex de Minaur seated in a restaurant with her and his family, as the entire restaurant erupted in cheers and sang happy birthday to him.

"Happy Birthday my love 🥰🎈🥳 (some world class b’day embarrassment in the last slide) 😂 ," Boulter captioned her Instagram post.

Katie Boulter also shared the video on her Instagram stories.

Alex de Minaur will face Jannik Sinner at the 2024 ANB AMRO Open final

Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur at the 2023 National Bank Open Toronto

Alex de Minaur made a decent impression at his home Grand Slam, the Australian Open. He defeated Milos Raonic, Matteo Arnaldi, and Flavio Cobolli to advance to the fourth round. However, his campaign at the Melbourne Slam came to an end after a hard-fought match against Andrey Rublev, where he was defeated 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0.

Following his Australian Open run, De Minaur defeated Sebastian Korda and David Goffin in the first two rounds at the 2024 ABN AMRO Open. He then avenged his loss against Rublev, defeating him 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to earn a spot in his first-ever semifinal at the Rotterdam ATP 500 tournament.

In the semifinals, Alex de Minaur faced off against Grigor Dimitrov and emerged victorious with a score of 6-4, 6-3 to secure his place in the final, where he will now face 2024 Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner.

Sinner, who will be aiming to secure his second title of the season, boasts an impeccable 6-0 record against his 25-year-old. The World No. 4 has previously defeated De Minaur at the 2019 Next ATP Finals, 2020 Sofia Open, 2022 Australian Open, 2022 Madrid Open, 2023 Canadian Open, and the 2023 Davis Cup Finals.