"Kicking a** like always" - Tom Brady meets up with Novak Djokovic after US Open SF, introduces his children to Serb

NFL legend Tom Brady met with Novak Djokovic following his win in the 2023 US Open semifinals. Brady also took the opportunity to introduce his children to the Serb.

Djokovic defeated Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) in two hours and 40 minutes to propel himself to the final, where he will face 2021 US Open champion, Daniil Medvedev. The World No. 2 boasts an impressive 87-13 record at Flushing Meadows and will compete for a record-extending 24th Grand Slam title this Sunday.

The Serbian tennis legend has won four titles this season, including the Australian Open and the French Open.

After his match, Novak Djokovic met with Tom Brady, who had flown in specifically to witness the 23-time Grand Slam champion compete. Brady extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Serb for his well-deserved victory.

"Kicking a** like always," Brady said.

"Trying," the Serb replied.

Brady also introduced his children, Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas, to the World No. 2.

"I speak with Tom Brady frequently about training and recovery" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is friends with numerous renowned athletes, including Tom Brady. When discussing his connections, the 23-time Grand Slam champion unveiled a plethora of iconic figures he has had the privilege of knowing throughout the years.

“I was close with Kobe Bryant, as well as Monica Seles, Andre Agassi, and Boris Becker, who were my coaches, and Pete Sampras. I have spoken often with them, and I speak with Tom Brady frequently about training and recovery," he told tennismajors.com.

“I make an effort to make use of the opportunity to share something with all sportsmen and sportswomen, things that aided me or hindered me, and I ask questions, especially to those who have reached the pinnacle of their sport,” he added.

Novak Djokovic has also expressed his deep admiration for the remarkable achievements of legendary athletes across different sports. He said that he finds great joy in the company of these renowned individuals, particularly emphasizing his close friendship with Tom Brady.

“I respect the greatness, especially the guys that have made it to an all-time great level in their respective sports. Those are the kind of people that you want to be around," he said. "You want to learn things from them because you never know, there are things that can be so inspirational, as they are in my relationship with Tom."

