Tennis fans were delighted to witness Ben Shelton imitating Pavel Kotov's celebration after their second-round clash at the 2024 Italian Open. Novak Djokovic dishing out similar treatment to the American at the US Open last year was also brought up in the conversation.

Following a first-round bye, Shelton commenced his campaign against Kotov in the second round of the Masters 1000 event in Rome. Despite losing the opening set, the American mounted a remarkable comeback to secure a hard-fought 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory in two hours and 40 minutes.

After sealing his win with a remarkable forehand winner, the 21-year-old imitated Kotov's fist-pump celebration towards his team before exchanging handshakes with the Russian.

Given that Novak Djokovic famously imitated Ben Shelton's 'dialed in' celebration after winning their semifinal clash at the 2023 US Open and their seemingly contentious equation ever since, one fan joked that the 21-year-old was taking cues from his "arch nemesis."

"Learning from his arch nemesis Djokovic," the fan commented.

Other fans backed Shelton, arguing that his gesture was a justified response to Kotov's attempts to "distract" the World No. 14 by being unprepared for his serves and arguing with the chair umpire after receiving a time violation.

"After what Kotov was doing in the 3rd set, honestly deserved. Lit a fire under him 🔥🔥," one fan commented.

"Shelton making fun of Kotov celebrations, I'm crying 🙈🙈🙈😂😂😂 You don't try to distract your opponent with endless delays and whining with the supervisor ABOUT THE CROWD 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 Ciao ciao Pavel 👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻," another fan chimed in.

"The 3rd set, Kotov received a time violation for not being ready on Sheltons serve and went to complain to the umpire, wasting even more time. Shelton wasn't rightfully happy, was spicy the whole last set and at the end Shelton copied Kotov's celebration," said another.

Some fans, meanwhile, cautioned others against upholding "double standards," suggesting that those who had criticized Djokovic for his gesture should reserve the same outrage for Ben Shelton as well.

"If you were ok with Novak doing it, then be ok with Shelton doing it. If you weren't ok with Novak doing it, then be not ok with Shelton. Don't have a double standard for a celebration mock because of who is doing it," a fan commented.

"Don't people have a problem with Shelton imitating Kotov's celebration at the end of their match? They couldn't stop talking about Djokovic's celebration months after the US Open," another fan wrote.

One fan expressed their delight at the young Americans displaying their "fire" at the Italian Open, drawing a parallel to Sebastian Korda mocking the Rome crowd with a sarcastic flying kiss after beating home favorite Flavio Cobolli.

"A lot of fire from the young Americans after Korda mocks the Cobolli supporters at the conclusion of his match just now. Love to see it!" the fan posted.

"Ben Shelton did not behave properly, with respect" - Novak Djokovic shares reason behind imitating American's celebration at US Open 2023

Ben Shelton (L) and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

Although Novak Djokovic initially maintained that he imitated Ben Shelton's celebration simply because he "loved" it, he recently revealed that his gesture was a reaction to the American's "unsportsmanlike" conduct.

"It was a reaction against [Ben Shelton]. He did not behave properly, with respect, on court, and before the match. If anyone one places himself in the unsportsmanlike zone, I react," he told L'Equipe.

Shelton and Djokovic could reignite their contentious rivalry at the ongoing Italian Open. The duo remain on course to set up a blockbuster quarterfinal clash in Rome.

The Serb kicked off his campaign with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Corentin Moutet and will take on Alejandro Tabilo in the third round. Ben Shelton, meanwhile, will battle it out against Zhang Zhizhen for a place in the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event.

