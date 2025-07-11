"Leave the tennis before tennis leaves you grandpa" - Fans call for Novak Djokovic's retirement after Wimbledon SF loss to Jannik Sinner

Tennis fans recently shared their reaction to Novak Djokovic's loss against Jannik Sinner in the semifinal of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Notably, this was the second straight Grand Slam semifinal that the Serb has lost to Sinner.

The match saw World No.1 Sinner completely dominating Djokovic from the start and quite convincingly went two sets up. The 24-time Grand Slam champion tried to force a comeback in the third set after taking a medical timeout and was also 3-0 up at one point.

However, Sinner gave very few chances from there and showed off his pinpoint accuracy to down the former World No. 1 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. As the match progressed, Djokovic also seemed to struggle a bit with his leg injury, which also forced the Serb to skip his practice sessions.

As the match concluded, fans shared their reactions to Djokovic facing a straight-sets defeat against the Italian. One fan called him out and shared that the latter must learn that he cannot compete against top players such as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The fan wrote:

"Idk how long before Novak realizes he can’t compete with Alcaraz or Sinner anymore."

Another fan shared his inner thoughts about watching Djokovic's disappointing performance during the game and wrote:

"This is honestly the first time i’ve ever thought “this is the end” when it comes to watching Novak Djokovic."

Another fan called this defeat the end of Djokovic's dominance over the sport and wrote:

"End of an era for the Djoker. The top 2 are beating him without breaking any sweat."

Here are a few other reactions:

"LEAVE THE TENNIS BEFORE THE TENNIS LEAVES YOU GRANDPA 🕊️🕊️" a fan stated.

"Novak shouldve hanged it up when he won Olympic Gold. He had completed tennis, the perfect ending" wrote another.

"Obviously in hindsight but I really wish he retired right after winning the Olympic Gold medal in Paris last year now." chipped in another fan.

With Jannik Sinner's win over Novak Djokovic, the Wimbledon 2025 final will be a rematch of the 2025 French Open final between him and Alcaraz.

Jannik Sinner comments on Novak Djokovic's injury during the match

Novak Djokovic (Image via: Getty)

Wimbledon finalist Jannik Sinner commented on the situation around Novak Djokovic's injury during their semifinal clash. Notably, this is the third consecutive Grand Slam final for Sinner in 2025.

Speaking in his on-court interview after the game, Sinner shared that Djokovic was struggling a lot with his injury during the third set of the game. Sinner further explained his gameplay against the match during the Serb and said:

"I served very well and was moving much better today. We all saw, especially in the third set, he was a bit injured. He's been in a difficult situation but I tried to stay calm, play the best tennis I can in the important moments."

During the conversation, Sinner also expressed his excitement to face his arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

