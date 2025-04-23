Lesia Tsurenko clarifies intent behind WTA lawsuit with emotional harm at core, not Russian or Belarusian player sanctions

Lesia Tsurenko got honest about her intent behind issuing a lawsuit against the WTA. She clarified the fact that her motto was not to put a ban on Russian or Belarusian players but to claim justice for the emotional harm she has suffered.

A few days ago, Tsurenko opened up about how she was emotionally and morally abused by former WTA CEO Steve Simone. She penned a lengthy note on X, where she explained the adversities she navigated during this time, stating that she tried to seek justice through WTA; however, she did not receive assistance.

Tusrenko filed a lawsuit, specifically targeting the former CEO and highlighting the fact that the Ukrainian players haven't received sufficient support from the WTA ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, the player shared that she has faced multiple accusations that her intent with the lawsuit was to ban the Russian and Belarusian players.

Clarifying this issue, Tsurenko penned a lengthy note, opening up about her intent behind the lawsuit.

"In this lawsuit, I’m addressing the WTA’s negligence toward Ukrainian representatives during an incredibly difficult time and the emotional harm I suffered. I’m not asking for a ban on Russian or Belarusian players — that’s not part of the claim. Not a single word about that," Lesia Tsurenko wrote on X.

She added:

"But it seems that’s how some Russians are interpreting the situation. My Instagram has been flooded with messages from people who’ve completely lost it — they’re saying horrible things. They think I’m suing to get Russians and Belarusians banned. That’s not what this is about at all.”

Lesia Tsurenko talked about the difficulties she navigated while looking for justice

In the aforementioned tweet on X, Lesia Tsurenko also disclosed all the adversities she went through to attain justice. She shared that she reached out to all the WTA representatives, including the psychologist, WTA vice president, head of security, and more, but did not receive any reciprocation from anywhere.

Opening up about this experience, Tsurenko wrote:

"I went through a lengthy internal process. Even in Indian Wells, I reached out to every possible WTA representative — the psychologist, WTA vice president, supervisors, player relations staff, and the head of security. Everyone there heard what happened and knew. But nothing was done. That alone made me break down in tears over and over again. What he told me was terrifying. And it was completely ignored.

Lesia Tsurenko was last seen competing on the tennis court during the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup playoffs. The Ukrainian player has won four singles titles on the WTA tour and 10 singles and 8 doubles tournament titles on the ITF Women's Circuit.

