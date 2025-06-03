Rafael Nadal's uncle has offered some blunt advice to Carlos Alcaraz after the discourse prompted by the 22-year-old's documentary. The series depicted the conflict between Alcaraz and his team as the World No. 2 got honest about needing time away from the sport.

The Spaniard's Netflix documentary 'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way' became a hot topic after it shared an insight into the World No. 2's decision to vacation in Ibiza shortly before the grasscourt season in 2024. His coach Juan Carlos Ferrero made it clear that he didn't agree with Alcaraz's choice, while his agent Albert Molina and physiotherapist Juanjo Moreno criticized the "selfish" move. However, the 22-year-old said that he needed the break because of how "mentally tired" he felt.

In an appearance on the Nude Project podcast, Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni said Carlos Alcaraz should simply "quit tennis" if he was that overwhelmed by the demands of the sport. He argued that if the four-time Grand Slam champion felt the sacrifices weren't worth the rewards, it would be better for him to change his career.

"If it overwhelms him, then he should quit tennis. I understand things differently in life. In the end, in the world of sport there is a tendency to exaggerate everything," he said (Translated from Spanish).

"I've heard people talk many times about the sacrifice of sport, the sacrifice that the Real Madrid athletes made, and I used to say: 'Sacrifice?'. Life is a matter of sacrifice, not just doing what I want. Sometimes it's worth it for people and sometimes it's not. If it's not worth it, it's better to change jobs," he added.

Although Toni acknowledged that the 22-year-old had to "pay a price" for all his success, he also pointed out that Alcaraz earned a substantial amount of money, enjoyed immense popularity and had very unique experiences because of those challenges.

"I hope Alcaraz doesn't change it, because he's one of the best in the world, but one has to accept the challenge. One has to accept that what one is doing in life will entail a series of sacrifices. I'm not talking about sacrifices because I understand that sacrifice is what you do for others. When you do it for yourself, it's the price you have to pay," he said.

"Alcaraz, being a great tennis player, also pays a price, it's true. But on the other hand, he earns much more money than the vast majority of young people his age, has much greater social recognition, and has experiences that few others have... If it's not worth it, it's better to make a decision," he added.

Interestingly, Toni Nadal has shared his opinion without having watched Carlos Alcaraz's documentary. On the other hand, Rafael Nadal took issue with how the 22-year-old was portrayed in the show, arguing that it didn't "reflect his personality."

"Carlos Alcaraz is a great professional, he's a person who works very hard" - Rafael Nadal defends compatriot against criticism

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal - Source: Getty

Speaking to L'Equipe, Rafael Nadal pushed back against Carlos Alcaraz being perceived as unprofessional and emphasized that the 22-year-old was very disciplined. He also said the documentary presented the incorrect impression of Alcaraz.

"Carlos is a great professional. He's a person who works very hard to bring his tennis and his physique to the highest level. I think the documentary was approached in the wrong way, because people's perception is different from what his real life is," he said.

Alcaraz has also shown his support for Nadal by attending his emotional tribute ceremony at the 2025 French Open. He delightedly cheered on the 22-time Grand Slam champion alongside Iga Swiatek, commemorating the occasion with a picture together.

Carlos Alcaraz is delivering a stellar campaign at the claycourt Major, having set up a blockbuster quarterfinal clash against Tommy Paul as he continues his title defense. Swiatek has also booked her place in the last eight, where she is set to square off against Elina Svitolina.

