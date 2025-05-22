Rafael Nadal shares strongly-worded response to Carlos Alcaraz being criticized for unprofessional approach to tennis

Rafael Nadal has weighed in on the discourse surrounding Carlos Alcaraz and his distinctive approach to tennis. While Alcaraz received some support from fans, certain members of the tennis community and the World No. 2's own coaching team raised doubts about his commitment to his career.

Alcaraz recently shared an intimate look into his mindset in his Netflix documentary 'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way.' One of the most talked-about moments of the series came when the 21-year-old took a three-day trip to Ibiza before the 2024 grasscourt season. The decision rubbed his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero the wrong way, with his physiotherapist Juanjo Moreno and agent Alberto Molina also criticizing the "selfish" move and referring to it as a "mistake."

However, Rafael Nadal made it clear that he doesn't agree with the way Carlos Alcaraz's approach to his career was portrayed in the series. In a recent interview with L'Equipe, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said that the depiction of Alcaraz as an unprofessional player who enjoyed partying was far removed from his true character.

"I think there's this debate because the documentary released on Carlos seemed to reflect this. However, knowing Carlos a little, I think the documentary doesn't reflect his personality or the way he lives his career. He doesn't come across as a tennis player who trains, but as someone who likes to party, who needs it, who isn't very professional. It's just not true," he said (Translated from French).

Nadal went so far as to say that the documentary was approached in the "wrong way" because it gave viewers an incorrect impression of the World No. 2. He also emphasized that Alcaraz was very hardworking and a consummate professional.

"Carlos is a great professional. He's a person who works very hard to bring his tennis and his physique to the highest level. I think the documentary was approached in the wrong way, because people's perception is different from what his real life is," he said.

Rafael Nadal coming to Carlos Alcaraz's defense isn't surprising, since the 22-time Grand Slam champion often shows his public support for his compatriot. Nadal recently sent a heartwarming message to the 21-year-old after his triumph at the Italian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal will reunite at the French Open

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will have the opportunity to reunite with his idol Rafael Nadal at the 2025 French Open. While the 22-time Grand Slam champion won't be competing at his favorite Major, he will receive a tribute in honor of his retirement. French Open director Amelie Mauresmo has said that the ceremony will be "simple, authentic and true" to appeal to the Spaniard.

On the other hand, Alcaraz will be looking to defend his title at the claycourt Major. The World No. 2 triumphed at the French Open for the first time in his career last year, claiming a hard-fought 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 win over Alexander Zverev in the final.

With his victory at the Italian Open, Carlos Alcaraz has secured the No. 2 seed at Roland Garros this year. As such, the 21-year-old could face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in their first meeting in a Major final, provided they both reach the title clash.

