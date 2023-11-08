Former alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn was forced to justify her support for Iga Swiatek's WTA Finals triumph after facing accusations that she took pleasure in her fellow American Jessica Pegula's defeat.

On Monday, November 6, Swiatek capped off her impressive campaign in Cancun with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 victory over Pegula in the final. In doing so, the Pole not only clinched her maiden WTA Finals title but also reclaimed her World No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka. As a result, she secured her second consecutive year-end No. 1 finish.

Following the World No. 1's victory, Lindsey Vonn took to social media and shared her appreciation for the 22-year-old's achievements.

"Yessssss!!!!! Go @iga_swiatek go!!!!!!" she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Vonn's congratulatory message for Iga Swiatek came as no surprise, given their close friendship. However, the 39-year-old was subjected to criticism for her comment when a user on X (formerly Twitter) accused her of being "happy" at her compatriot Jessica Pegula's defeat.

"Strange an American happy with a defeat of another American," the user posted.

In response, Vonn expressed her frustration at the allegation and asserted her right to simply be happy for her friend's success.

"Can I just be happy my friend won a tournament? Jeez Louise smh," she responded.

Jessica Pegula lauds Iga Swiatek during runner-up speech after WTA Finals loss

Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula at the 2023 WTA Finals

Following her defeat in the WTA Finals final, Jessica Pegula graciously praised Iga Swiatek in her runner-up speech. Pegula congratulated the Pole on her remarkable season and hailed her for securing both the win and the year-end World No. 1 ranking.

"First I just want to say congrats to Iga and your team and your family on an amazing year. Ending the year No. 1, winning this tournament, it's really incredible," she said.

The American also extended her gratitude to the four-time Grand Slam champion for constantly pushing her to improve as a player.

"You know, you continue to push me to be a better player every single year, or at least, you haven't been on tour that long but so far since you've been on tour, and it really makes me a much better player and I really appreciate that aspect of it," she said.

Iga Swiatek returned the favor during her winner's speech, commending Pegula for her consistent performances throughout the season.

"Jessie [Jessica Pegula], I wanted to congratulate you for the whole season and for your consistency throughout. Hopefully, we both progress and play many more finals together and your team as well," she said.