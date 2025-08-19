"Literally turned up in a yoga mom outfit" - Fans react to Naomi Osaka's 'disrespectful' US Open kit choice for controversial mixed doubles event

Fans were left unimpressed by Naomi Osaka’s outfit during the 2025 US Open mixed doubles event. The Japanese star teamed up with Gael Monfils, but the pair exited in the first round.The controversial US Open mixed doubles event kicked off on Tuesday, August 19. The first round and subsequent quarterfinal matches will be played on Tuesday, and the semifinals and final will be played on Wednesday.Osaka and Monfils took on Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti in the first match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Although the Japanese-French duo lost 3-5, 2-4, it was the four-time Grand Slam champion’s outfit that drew the most attention. Despite her reputation for bold and admired fashion choices, Osaka’s attire at the event left many fans disappointed.&quot;Osaka literally turned up in a yoga mom outfit as if she came up for a tennis clinic at some local club in NYC,&quot; one fan wrote.Manohar Kanapaka @mkanapakaLINK@josemorgado Osaka literally turned up in a yoga mom outfit as if she came up for a tennis clinic at some local club in NYC.&quot;She’s already told us her us open kit is fire, so she wasn’t going to waste the reveal on fast four... We support that 👏👏😄&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I find it's disrespectful,&quot; a third fan wrote.Jess 🍵 @jessica4steinLINKI find it's disrespectful.Here are some more fan reactions to Naomi Osaka's outfit at the US Open mixed doubles event.&quot;Osaka playing this on a practice outfit,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Practice fit is generous: This could be pajamas,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Naomi really just put on house clothes and showed up sksks,&quot; yet another fan wrote.The 2025 US Open mixed doubles tournament has come under fire for sidelining seasoned doubles players. Critics point to its compressed two-day schedule, designed to lure top singles stars, and the drastically reduced draw of just 16 teams. The event now offers a massive $1 million prize to attract household names, which comes at the cost of traditional doubles specialists. Matches use a shortened format, which many feel turns the competition into an exhibition rather than a Grand Slam test.Naomi Osaka's daughter Shai will watch her live for the first time at the 2025 US OpenGael Monfils and Naomi Osaka at the 2025 US Open - Mixed Doubles - Source: GettyNaomi Osaka was a guest on the TODAY Show on Monday, August 18. She discussed several topics, including her career and life as a mother. The 27-year-old revealed that her two-year-old daughter, Shai, will be attending her first live tennis match at the US Open this year.&quot;It would be her first time at a tennis match, so I don't know how loud she's going to be,&quot; Naomi Osaka said.Further, she talked about her new documentary, Naomi Osaka: The Second Set, and explained how motherhood was a big motivator for it.&quot;I think for me, honestly, one of my biggest motivators was, of course, for people to understand the story of motherhood. But, also I kind of wanted a little time capsule for my daughter to watch when she grows up,&quot; she said.Osaka holds a 27-12 record in 2025 and continues the hunt for a title since coming back from maternity leave. She reached the final at the ASB Classic in Auckland earlier this year and finished runner-up in Canada as well. The Japanese WTA star will hope for a turn in fortunes at the US Open, an event she has won twice.