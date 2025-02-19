"Losing to a guy who can barely move, Stefanos Tsitsipas is so finished" - Fans react to 'one-legged' Hamad Medjedovic beating Greek at Qatar Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas' campaign at the 2025 Qatar Open has come to a disappointing end with a first-round exit. The Greek faced heavy criticism from tennis fans for his underwhelming performance, especially since his opponent Hamad Medjedovic picked up an injury that significantly hampered his movement during the contest.

Following a first-round exit at the Australian Open, Tsitsipas made a run to the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. However, the Greek's hopes of clinching the title were dashed by Mattia Bellucci pulling off a shock upset. The World No. 11's struggles with form continued at the Qatar Open, as he squared off against Medjedovic in his opening match.

The duo engaged in a closely contested battle that stretched to a decisive third set. During a tense rally, Hamad Medjedovic sustained an alarming injury after going into a full split. The Serb appeared to be in agony as he collapsed to the ground, clutching his thigh while receiving medical attention.

Nevertheless, Medjedovic pushed through the injury and displayed impressive resilience to claim a 7-6(6), 5-7, 7-6(5) victory. The 21-year-old then limped to the net to shake hands with Tsitsipas after knocking him out of the ATP 500 event.

Tennis fans were quick to lambast Stefanos Tsitsipas for losing to a "one-legged" opponent, lamenting that he had hit a "new low" in his career.

"For anyone who watched at least last tie break - how Tsitsipas managed to lose a match to one legged opponent? really wondering," a fan commented.

"Losing to a guy who can barely move. Tsitsipas is so finished," one fan remarked.

"Stefanos Tsitsipas just lost to someone on one leg even for him that is just a new low," another fan chimed in.

"Tsitsipas discovering new lows," said another.

Meanwhile, others criticized the Greek for offering an "icy" handshake to Hamad Medjedovic after the clash.

"Tsitsipas could have been a little classier in his handshake," one fan posted.

"Horrible handshake from Tsitsipas," a fan commented.

"That handshake from Tsitsipas says it all about who he is and why he is so disliked," another fan wrote.

"The icy handshake... 🥶," said another.

Hamad Medjedovic to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in Qatar Open 2R after win over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Following his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Hamad Medjedovic will hope to recover from his injury in time for his clash with Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the 2025 Qatar Open. Auger-Aliassime defeated Quentin Halys 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) to book his place against the Serb.

The winner of the clash between Medjedovic and Auger-Aliassime will face Daniil Medvedev or Zizou Bergs in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 event, with Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur looming as their potential semifinal opponents.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas will return to the court at the Dubai Tennis Championships, which is scheduled to commence on Monday, February 24.

