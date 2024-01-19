"Lot of people were telling me, don't put too much expectations on yourself" - Amanda Anisimova 'proud' to reach Australian Open 4R on comeback

Amanda Anisimova is happy to reach the second week of the Australian Open after beating Paula Badosa in the third round on Friday in her comeback Grand Slam.

Anisimova, 22, played her first tournament in Auckland earlier this month after taking an eight-month break from the sport due to burnout. The former Roland Garros finalist has fared well on her Major return.

The American was imperious against Badosa on Friday. After winning a tough 12-game first set 7-5, Anisimova dropped only four games in the second to roll into the fourth round. Yet to drop a set in three rounds, she's now through to the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time since making the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2022.

In her post-game press conference, Anisimova said that she arrived with modest expectations and is happy and proud with her run so far:

"I'm really proud of myself. I wasn't sure should I expect to do well because a lot of people were telling me, 'don't put too much expectations on yourself. You've taken a lot of time off. Don't get too down on yourself if you don't do well at these tournaments.' I kind of took that in a little bit, but I still expected a lot out of myself.

Expressing confidence that she can go further than the fourth round in Melbourne, the American continued:

"At the same time I was going to be happy whether I lose in the first round or if I do well. So I was going in with that approach. I'm just really happy that I was able to get this far, but I still think that I can do more."

Anisimova will face second seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka next for a place in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

"I'm expecting a really good match" - Amanda Anisimova on facing Aryna Sabalenka

Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova reckons her next opponent, Aryna Sabalenka, is a fierce competitior.

The defending champion has coasted through the first three rounds in Melbourne without breaking a sweat, dropping just six games in total. Sabalenka is coming off a double-bagel win over Lesia Tsurenko in the third round.

Ahead of their fourth-round tussle, Anisimova said about the Belarusian in her aforementioned press conference:

"She's an amazing competitor. She's had a great year. I know she's going to be coming in hot, playing well. So I'm expecting a really good match."

She added:

"Yeah, we're both very big hitters, so it always ends up being an enjoyable match to watch and also for us to play I think. I'm just really looking forward to it. I think it will be a good experience."

Interestingly, Amanda Anisimova has won four of the pair's five meetings, but Sabalenka took their last clash - 2022 Rome quarterfinals - in three sets.