Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle has revealed how the top-ranked American wished her on her birthday despite being away on tour.

Fritz has been in a relationship with social media influencer Riddle since 2020. The World No. 9 has been seen in her company during his tournaments all around the world. Riddle, however, hasn’t accompanied Fritz during his ongoing 2023 US Open series campaign.

On July 31, Riddle rang in her birthday while Fritz lifted his sixth career title at the ATP 250 Atlanta Open in Georgia. Despite being away celebrating his triumph, the American made it a point to wish his partner on her birthday with a bouquet of red and white roses, which was accompanied by a special note.

“Happy birthday baby I love you. Miss you,” the 25-year-old wrote in the letter.

Fritz’s warm gesture was appreciated by Riddle, and she acknowledged it on social media.

“Lots of bday love,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Fritz also took to social media to share a picture of the two from this year’s Wimbledon Championships, where Riddle was seen in a new role as an official fashion presenter.

“Happy birthday bby @moorrgs,” he wrote on Instagram.

Fritz and Riddle on Instagram

Taylor Fritz to take on compatriot Zachary Svajda at 2023 Citi Open in Washington

Taylor Fritz is the 2023 Atlanta Open champion

Taylor Fritz commenced the North American hardcourt swing on a stellar note at the Atlanta Open. The top seed defeated Yibing Wu, Kei Nishikori, J. J. Wolf, and Aleksandar Vukic en route to the trophy.

The title in Atlanta was his second title of the season. Earlier this year, the American won yet another ATP 250 event in his country – at the Delray Beach Open.

Fritz will now hope to extend his win streak at the ongoing Citi Open in Washington, where he is the top seed yet again.

Reflecting on his Atlanta Open victory, the 2022 Indian Wells champion stated that while it is not the same as winning a Masters 1000 or an ATP 500 event, he is still happy with the win.

“I'm happy, really happy to win a title. It definitely felt great. But, yeah, it's not the same feeling as winning, like, Indian Wells or winning Tokyo. You know, it's not,” he said in his pre-tournament interview at the Citi Open.

The American also noted that the title has given him confidence in living up to the expectations that come with being the top seed at a tournament.

“But there is a lot of confidence you can take away from being the 1 seed, having that expectation and still being able to win with the expectation, because that's also never easy when you're playing with all the pressure on you to come through. So there is a lot of positives to take out and obviously feeling confident and coming into this week,” he said.

Fritz will now take on compatriot and qualifier Zachary Svajda in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open.