"Love how much Novak Djokovic has leaned into this" - Fans react to Serb jokingly denouncing 'new script' for 'Bert Critchley' after Indian Wells loss

Novak Djokovic recently made a reference to a skit by the ATP, where he had assumed the character of "Bert Critchley." This has in turn garnered a variety of reactions from fans on social media.

Djokovic has not had an ideal season on the pro tour this year. The Serb suffered an uncharacteristic defeat to Australia's Alex de Minaur in his singles fixture in the quarterfinals of the United Cup in January. At the Australian Open, where he was defending his 2023 crown, he lost to Jannik Sinner in four sets in the semifinals.

The World No. 1's lackluster form carried over to the Indian Wells Masters, where he was upset by lucky loser Luca Nardi in their third-round encounter. The 36-year-old subsequently withdrew from this week's Miami Open to rest and spend time with his family.

While Novak Djokovic's recent results are alarming, to say the least, he made light of the situation by bringing back his "Bert Critchley" character from the ATP's spoof on their annual tour in February. The spoof video posted on social media sarcastically suggested that the sport was scripted.

He jokingly asserted that he wasn't in line with the "new scriptwriter."

"For Bert Critchley, it’s all about winning... And then you brought the new script writer. #TheTour #GameServeDrama," he wrote on X.

The tennis community on X (formerly Twitter) seemingly loved the 24-time Major winner's dedication to playing his character. Blair Henley, who works at Tennis Channel, summed up their reaction.

"I love how much he’s leaned into this," she wrote.

Another fan, meanwhile, wished for 'Bert Critchley' to adapt to the new script and get back to his winning ways.

"@DjokerNole Well you can always improvise Bert," they wrote.

Novak Djokovic bidding for Triple Career Golden Masters at Monte Carlo next month

Novak Djokovic poses with the Monte Carlo Masters trophy in 2015

Novak Djokovic's next tournament will be the Monte Carlo Masters, which begins on April 7. The Serb reigned victorious in the Principality in 2013 and 2015 and will be going for a rather extraordinary feat at the 2024 edition of the event, known as Triple Career Golden Masters.

The World No. 1 currently owns a Double Career Golden Masters, having won all nine Masters 1000 tournaments at least twice. He has recorded at least five triumphs in at least four different tournaments: Indian Wells (5), Miami (6), Rome (6) and Paris (7). The 36-year-old has also picked up four titles in Canada, four in Shanghai, three in Cincinnati, and three in Madrid.

Thus, if he goes all the way in Monte Carlo next month, he will have three titles there as well. That would make him the only player in the Open era to complete the Triple Career Golden Masters (three or more titles at every Masters 1000 tournament).

