Novak Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) in the final of the 2023 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati on Sunday, August 20. The enthralling contest lasted almost four hours.

Djokovic rallied back from a set and a break down to win a record-extending 39th Masters 1000 title, which was also the longest best-of-three final in ATP tour history. The 23-time Grand Slam champion failed to serve out the match at 5-4 in the third set. However, he managed to get over the line in the tiebreaker.

Former doubles Grand Slam champion-turned-commentator Chanda Rubin praised both players for providing fans with a great contest. In an interview with Tennis Channel, Rubin particularly admired Novak Djokovic for getting through the nearly four-hour battle, which had some "insane" moments.

"How lucky are we that we get to witness this type of battle between an already all-time great and one that is probably going to become an all-time great in Carlos Alcaraz? Two hours before that match finished thought Novak Djokovic was done," Rubin said.

"He just looked like he didn't have enough left in the tank, but, in a true champion style, he kept fighting, battling long enough for him to feel a little bit better," she continued. "And here we are almost two and half hours later with this type of battle and that type of tennis at the end. It was insane at moments."

Rubin revealed that she doesn't usually get too excited over tennis matches, but admitted that this one was "incredible." The former World No. 6 is hoping for another battle between the two stars at the upcoming US Open.

"I mean, I was in the studio screaming and I don't get too excited over most matches but this was incredible stuff," Rubin said. "And the heels of Wimbledon, them playing the finals, to have this match in Cincinnati. Boy, I'm looking forward to the US Open and hopefully, we will see another one."

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are the top 2 seeds at the 2023 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will next compete at the US Open, where they are seeded No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. This pits both players at opposing ends of the draw and means they can only meet in the final. Alcaraz is defending 2,000 points after winning the tournament last year.

The young Spaniard was the No. 3 seed in New York in 2022 and bettered Casper Rudd in the final, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3, to lift his second Grand Slam title. This year though, he is the top seed and could lose his No. 1 ranking if he fails to defend his title. The difference between Alcaraz and Djokovic at the top of the ATP rankings has been reduced to just 20 points after the latter gained 1,000 points from his Cincinnati triumph.

Novak Djokovic wasn't allowed to compete at the US Open last year due to being unvaccinated. As a result, he is not defending any points and is the overwhelming favorite to take over the World No. 1 ranking following the conclusion of the Major. The 36-year-old reached the final of the 2021 US Open, losing to Daniil Medvedev.

