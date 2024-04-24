Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

Day 2 of the 2024 Madrid Open will shine a spotlight on the men's and women's singles first-round matches.

On the women's side, four Grand Slam champions are scheduled to take to the court on Wednesday. Sloane Stephens, Caroline Wozniacki, Naomi Osaka, and Emma Raducanu headline a busy day of tennis.

Former top 10 players Gael Monfils and Denis Shapovalov are among the well-known names in action on the men's side. Two of last year's Madrid Open semifinalists, Borna Coric and Aslan Karatsev, are also in the mix.

With plenty of exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 2 of the 2024 Madrid Open

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (Q) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs (PR) Paula Badosa

followed by: Daniel Altmaier vs (WC) Martin Landaluce

followed by: Luciano Darderi vs Gael Monfils

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Sara Errani vs (WC) Caroline Wozniacki

followed by: Facundo Diaz Acosta vs (PR) Denis Shapovalov

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Jaume Munar vs Nuno Borges

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (PR) Naomi Osaka vs (LL) Greet Minnen

followed by: (WC) Emma Raducanu vs (Q) Maria Lourdes Carle

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Jack Draper

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Mirra Andreeva vs Taylor Townsend

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Zhu Lin vs (WC) Victoria Jiminez Kasintseva

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Donna Vekic vs (Q) Laura Siegemund

followed by: (Q) Harriet Dart vs Cristina Bucsa

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: Borna Coric vs (Q) Benjamin Hassan

followed by: (Q) Lukas Klein vs (Q) Pablo Llamas Ruiz

Where to watch Madrid Open 2024

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the action taking place at the Madrid Open via the respective channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel and TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN and TVA

Australia - beIN Sports

India - Sony Sports

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar and TVE

Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Match Timings USA/Canada April 24, 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET

UK April 24, 2024, 10:00 a.m. BST

India April 24, 2024, 2:30 p.m. IST



