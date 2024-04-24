Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

Day 2 of the 2024 Madrid Open will shine a spotlight on the men's and women's singles first-round matches.
On the women's side, four Grand Slam champions are scheduled to take to the court on Wednesday. Sloane Stephens, Caroline Wozniacki, Naomi Osaka, and Emma Raducanu headline a busy day of tennis.
Former top 10 players Gael Monfils and Denis Shapovalov are among the well-known names in action on the men's side. Two of last year's Madrid Open semifinalists, Borna Coric and Aslan Karatsev, are also in the mix.
With plenty of exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the tournament:
Schedule for Day 2 of the 2024 Madrid Open
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (Q) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs (PR) Paula Badosa
followed by: Daniel Altmaier vs (WC) Martin Landaluce
followed by: Luciano Darderi vs Gael Monfils
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Sara Errani vs (WC) Caroline Wozniacki
followed by: Facundo Diaz Acosta vs (PR) Denis Shapovalov
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Jaume Munar vs Nuno Borges
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (PR) Naomi Osaka vs (LL) Greet Minnen
followed by: (WC) Emma Raducanu vs (Q) Maria Lourdes Carle
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Jack Draper
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Mirra Andreeva vs Taylor Townsend
Stadium 3
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Zhu Lin vs (WC) Victoria Jiminez Kasintseva
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Donna Vekic vs (Q) Laura Siegemund
followed by: (Q) Harriet Dart vs Cristina Bucsa
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: Borna Coric vs (Q) Benjamin Hassan
followed by: (Q) Lukas Klein vs (Q) Pablo Llamas Ruiz
Where to watch Madrid Open 2024
Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the action taking place at the Madrid Open via the respective channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel and TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN and TVA
Australia - beIN Sports
India - Sony Sports
Spain - Telefonica/Movistar and TVE
Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:
