Madrid Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (10) Elena Rybakina vs (17) Elina Svitolina

Date: April 27, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina preview

Rybakina at the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

10th seed Elena Rybakina will take on 17th seed Elina Svitolina in the third round of the 2025 Madrid Open. Both women received a bye into the second round of the competition, where the former defeated Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-2 and the latter defeated Sonay Karta 6-3, 6-1.

Ad

Trending

Rybakina has been having a far from ideal season, which surprisingly started on a bright note when she helped Team Kazakhstan reach the semifinal of the United Cup. Following this, she lost to eventual champions Madison Keys and Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of the Australian Open and the semifinals Abu Dhabi Open, respectively.

After a quarterfinal exit at the Qatar Open, the Kazakh suffered back-to-back defeats to Mirra Andreeva at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open. Her season went from bad to worse when she lost to Ashlyn Krueger in her opening match at the Miami Open. She then played an instrumental role in helping Kazakhstan qualify for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Final.

Ad

Meanwhile, Svitolina made a strong start to her season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. She then suffered an early exit in Linz, following which she had a poor outing at the Middle East swing. The Ukrainian bounced back in style with a quarterfinal run and a fourth-round run in Indian Wells and Miami, and helped Ukraine clinch a spot for the Billie Jean King Cup Final.

Svitolina had the perfect start to her clay swing, winning the WTA 250 title in Rouen.

Ad

Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two women, with Rybakina currently leading their head-to-head 3-2. However, they are tied 1-1 on clay.

Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -130 -1.5(+165) Over 21.5(-125) Elina Svitolina +100 +1.5(-250) Under 21.5(-115)

Ad

Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Svitolina at the 2025 Madrid Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

With Rybakina not playing at her best for some time, Svitolina must be fancying her chances at a win here. Coupled with the fact that she has already won a title and her immense experience on the clay, the Ukrainian does have a huge chance of handing the Kazakh yet another early exit.

Ad

However, it is worth noting that fatigue could also play a huge role in the outcome of this blockbuster. Considering the fact that the Ukrainian has been playing non-stop tennis for the past few weeks. She needs to come out guns blazing and ensure two things: one, she tries to finish the match off before Rybakina starts finding her rhythm, and two, she doesn't let the match go three sets.

Pick: Elina Svitolina in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More