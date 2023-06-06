Tomas Martin Etcheverry made an emotional admission about his late sister after his fourth-round win at the 2023 French Open.

Etcheverry booked his spot in the quarterfinals of the event by dismissing Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6(8), 6-0, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Monday, June 5.

It is worth noting that the Argentine has yet to drop a set in the tournament. Speaking about his formidable form on the Parisian clay this year, Tomas Martin Etcheverry emotionally revealed that he had been asking his late sister Magali for strength of late.

"The truth is that lately I've been asking my sister for strength a lot... Today, before a serve, I asked her: 'Magui, please help me'. And she helped me. I hit an ace," Tomas Martin Etcheverry said after his victory over Yoshihito Nishioka.

The World No. 49 lost his 32-year-old sister to breast cancer last year. A few days later, he contested the 2022 Tel Aviv Open, where he dedicated his opening-round victory over Aslan Karastev to his sister Magali.

"I am going through a very difficult time personally as a result of my sister’s death, who fought like a lion to the end against cancer. So this win. My dedication is to her, who surely encourages me from heaven," he had said.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry will face Alexander Zverev in French Open 2023 quarterfinals

Tomas Martin Etcheverry at French Open 2023

There has been a noticeable improvement in Tomas Martin Etcheverry’s results this year. Apart from his success at the Challenger level, the 23-year-old has had two runner-up finishes at the claycourt ATP 250s in Santiago and Houston. He reached a career-high ranking of World No. 46 in May, and with his French Open result, the Argentine is guaranteed a minimum new career-high of World No. 32 come Monday.

The 2023 French Open is the first time Etcheverry has made the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. In fact, the 23-year-old had failed to make it past the first round of any Major until this year’s Australian Open, where he ended his campaign in the second round after defeat to World No. 9 Jannik Sinner.

Etcheverry, the last Argentine standing in the draw, dismissed the likes of Jack Draper, Alex de Minaur and Borna Coric before his victory over Yoshitio Nishioka at the ongoing French Open.

In his bid for a semifinals spot, the World No. 49 will face former World No. 2 and two-time defending semifinalist Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, June 6.

Speaking about the impending clash, Tomas Martin Etcheverry said that he will be approaching the match with self-belief despite Zverev's greater experience.

“I think he has a lot of more experience than me, but I feel really good to play against him, you know. I am playing incredible tennis this week, and just I have to focus on my game and trying to do the same like I am doing all the days,” Etcheverry said ahead of their first career meeting.

