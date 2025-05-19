Maria Sharapova drops 4-word reaction in elation after Vampire Diaries star Phoebe Tonkin gets married in intimate New York wedding

Maria Sharapova has reacted to the news of Vampire Diaries star Phoebe Tonkin's New York wedding. Tonkin got married to art curator Bernard Lagrange on May 10 in an intimate spiritual ceremony in All Souls Church, New York. Among the star-studded guests were Margot Robbie, Annabelle Wallis, Eiza Gonzales, along with Tonkin's ex-Vampire Diaries colleagues Nina Dobrev and Claire Holt.

Ad

The bride was dressed in Chanel, for whom Tonkin was a cast member at the fashion house's Spring/Summer 25 show in Paris at the end of 2024. She is a model and actress. She would be known to tennis icon Maria Sharapova as a result of the show, as Sharapova also was a cast member and has a long-standing relationship with Chanel.

Tonkin posted images from her wedding on her Instagram account, simply captioned:

Ad

Trending

"New York, New York"

Ad

Maria Sharapova, the five-time Major winner, couldn't resist adding her four-word tribute to the bride, commenting:

"The most beautiful bride"

Phoebe Tonkin IG Story | Source: Phoebe Tonkin Instagram/@phoebejtonkin

Sharapova has become a businesswoman of some note since retiring from professional tennis in 2020. Alongside Chanel and other modeling work, she has her own confectionery brand, Sugarpova, and sunscreen brand, supergoop.

Ad

Maria Sharapova is associated with Chanel and other brands now that she's retired

Breakthrough Prize Awards and Ceremony 2025 - Source: Getty

While Maria Sharapova is not officially a Chanel ambassador, she regularly attends their fashion shows around the world. She has also been pictured using Chanel makeup products, such as Rouge Allure Velvet Les Perles lipstick and Le Crayon Lèvres lip pencil.

Ad

Sharapova News on X picked up on Sharapova's appearance at the Chanel show last October, where she shared a stage with Phoebe Tonkin:

"Maria attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2024"

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Maria Sharapova gave birth to her son Theo in 2020, the Russian put her tennis career behind her to give all her time to the family and business interests. Alongside the supergoop business, she also invested in wellness firm Therabody and businesses UFC, Moonpay, Clio Snacks, and Tonal.

Sharapova has a keen eye for business and making money. She earned more than $38 million in her 19-year tennis career. She's been an ambassador for brands like Nike, Prince, and Canon. Remarkably, she was the highest-paid sportswoman in the world for 11 consecutive years after turning pro in 2001.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More