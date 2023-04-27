Evian global ambassador Maria Sharapova was all smiles recently as she enjoyed her time at the Balmain x Evian pop-up in California.

On April 21, Balmain and Evian celebrated the inauguration of their second collaboration, a ready-to-wear capsule collection for the summer. The collection includes clothing and accessories that have been produced using various eco-friendly practices, materials, and innovations. It features relaxed styles and colors inspired by the Evian logo. The esthetics of the collection are designed to emphasize the importance of sustainability in fashion.

The newly launched collection is characterized by the shared belief that "Together, Change is Beautiful."

On April 25, Maria Sharapova paid a visit to the Balmain x Evian pop-up event hosted at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California.

Sharapova chose a casual outfit for her appearance at the pop-up. She paired her baggy jeans with a cropped off-white jacket and rounded out her attire with a white handbag, gold heels, and accessories.

The former World No. 1 opted for a simple makeup look with berry-colored lipstick as she let her hair down for the event.

"So much fun seeing this collaboration come to life! The dreamy #BALMAINxEVIAN pop-up in Santa Barbara," she captioned her pictures on Instagram.

Sharapova expressed her enthusiasm for the new collection by sharing a video of herself dancing in joy while browsing through the clothes on display.

Maria Sharapova enjoys birthday weekend with fiance Alexander Gilkes at "magical" luxury resort in Mexico

Maria Sharapova enjoys her birthday weekend with fiance Alexander Gilkes

Maria Sharapova celebrated her birthday weekend in style at the One&Only Mandarina luxury resort in Mexico. Sharapova turned 36 on April 19.

Joined by her fiance Alexander Gilkes and a friend, Sharapova made her way to the resort to ring in her 36th birthday. Located within the beautiful rainforests of Puerto Vallarta, the One&Only Mandarina is a luxury resort that celebrates the natural beauty of Mexico.

The former World No. 1 shared a glimpse of her time at the "magical" location on social media.

"A birthday weekend at this magical place. @oomandarina designed by architect @studiorickjoy," she captioned the post.

Sharapova's fiance Alexander Gilkes also seemingly enjoyed his time in Mexico as he thanked the resort for the "most beautiful weekend."

"Thank you for the most beautiful weekend @oomandarina," he commented under Sharapova's post.

Maria Sharapova's 36th birthday held special significance as it marked the first time she was commemorating the occasion as a mother. Gilkes and Sharapova welcomed their son Theodore into the world on July 1, 2022.

