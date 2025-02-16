Maria Sharapova, fiancé Alexander & son Theo enjoy weekend in Los Angeles with 'successful' family art tour

Maria Sharapova's fiance, Alexander Gilkes, gave a look into their family trip to an art tour in his latest update. Sharapova and Gilkes have been together since 2018.

Ad

The couple got engaged in December 2020 and made the announcement on Instagram. Two years later, they welcomed their son, Theodore, on July 1, 2022. Ever since then, the couple shares moments with him, including their vacations and fun outings.

Most recently, Gilkes took to his Instagram stories and shared a bunch of images, showcasing his family's outing to a Japanese artist, Yoshitomo Nara's art gallery. In the first story, he shared a picture of the entrance gate of the gallery and shared a hilarious action of his son wanting to lick the structures. He wrote in the caption:

Ad

Trending

"Despite a few attempts to lick sculptures, the family art tour was a success."

Gilkes' Instagram story

In the second story, he shared a picture of Theo adoring a cartoon's sculpture:

Ad

Gilkes' Instagram story

Following this, he shared another picture of Sharapova and their son adoring a painting while holding each other's hands.

Ad

Gilkes' Instagram story

Along with these updates, he also shared a picture of his son exploring the art book section in the gallery.

Ad

Gilkes' Instagram story

A few days ahead, Gilkes also shared glimpses of his family enjoying Valentine's Day together at an alpaca farm. He shared a series of pictures where they posed alongside the alpacas.

Ad

When Maria Sharapova compared the responsibilities of motherhood and a hectic world schedule

Maria Sharapova at an event in London's Albert Hall (Image Source: Getty)

In a conversation with former German tennis player Andrea Petkovic in 2023, Maria Sharapova opened up about her outlook on being a mother and having a hectic work schedule. The Russian revealed that becoming a mother was one of her greatest achievements and said that she has a new respect for motherhood.

Ad

Highlighting the parenthood duties and managing work, she said:

"I became a mother about a year ago which I think was one of the greatest accomplishments that I’ve ever experienced. I have an entirely new respect for motherhood and parenthood and just that this is the moment of how you like you know your body is experiencing completely different, your mind somewhere else," Maria Sharapova said.

Ad

She also called motherhood challenging and revealed that still she wants to come back home to a happy family.

"That’s been challenging, rewarding because I’m also you know I’d love to work, I’m very ambitious. I’ve always had big goals about where I know I’ve set foundation in the business world for several years during my career and I knew that I wanted to take it to another level and grow. But yet I wanted to come home and have this beautiful family and so yeah it's just that it's a bit of a juggle game," she added.

Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis in 2020, and the last tournament of her career was that year's Australian Open, where she was defeated by Donna Vekic in the very first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback