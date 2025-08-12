Maria Sharapova gets honest about raising her 3-year-old son Theo: "Toughest challenge that parents face"

Former tennis player Maria Sharapova made her feelings known on raising her three-year-old son, Theodore. Sharapova welcomed him alongside her fiancé Alexander Gilkes in July 2022. The two have been focusing on raising Theodore since then.Sharapova joined Andy Roddick on his podcast &quot;Served with Andy Roddick&quot;, where she discussed raising her son Theodore. She said:&quot;I use Theodore [when speaking to him] when it's like, 'Let's get this s**t done' because I don't have an extra minute of mental capacity. Not physical, mental. It's 'Theo' every time else. Every week is a testament to how it adds another year to your life, it's the biggest blessing but also it's really the toughest challenge that parents face. On a daily basis.&quot;&quot;I've got this huge truck next to me, just in case he runs in, I have props, mismatching socks. I'm so glad this is not behind my camera... The thing is I know that they're there somewhere [on missing socks], but I don't really care what he wears anymore. Because first of all, you don't have a say. At one point, they just control what they wear. What they wanna eat. I mean I've lived three lives since this morning. Like the oatmeal wasn't the right temperature. It was a little too warm.&quot;Maria Sharapova is regarded as one of the best tennis players in history. She gained recognition for her performances at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships, where she beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title at the age of 17. She would go on to earn multiple accolades, including four more Grand Slam titles which made her one of the ten women in tennis history to achieve the career Grand Slam. She retired in 2020, with her final match coming at the Australian Open.Since retiring, Sharapova has also focused more on being an entrepreneur and her candy brand Sugarpova, which has grown over the years.Maria Sharapova starred alongside David Beckham as part of Stella Artois campaignMaria Sharapova at the 2019 Met Gala (Image via Getty)Maria Sharapova recently starred alongside soccer legend David Beckham as part of Belgian beer company Stella Artois' campaign during Wimbledon this year. The pair had even attended the tournament together.Sharapova and Beckham had unveiled the brand's limited edition white-coloured can, which aligned with the Wimbledon aesthetic and traditions. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 38-year-old is a global brand ambassador for Stella Artois and has collaborated with the beer company on a number of occasions over the years.