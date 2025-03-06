Maria Sharapova can't help but think about her travels to Indian Wells over the years after spending time with Andrey Rublev, others

Maria Sharapova shared a glimpse of her peaceful drive to Indian Wells to spend quality time with Andrey Rublev and others. She attended the annual Desert Smash Charity event.

Desert Smash is an event that has been reconciling tennis personalities and celebrities since 2004. It aims to raise funds for various charitable causes, and this year, it was held at the luxurious La Quinta Resort & Club. It was graced by several tennis stars, including Sharapova and Rublev.

Sharapova shared several pictures from the event on her social media. She also opened up about having a peaceful time while traveling to the Indian Wells. The former tennis player took to her Instagram story, sharing a video of her driving amid scenic surrounding, and wrote in the caption:

"The amount of years I did this drive."

Sharapova’s Instagram story

The athlete donned an all-white stylish outfit, paired with white heels and a maroon-colored purse. One of the most renowned tennis players retired in 2020 after several exceptional performances, including five Grand Slams and all four singles majors. Along with this, she also nabbed 14 WTA 1000 titles and an Olympic silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Maria Sharapova made her feelings known about being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame's Class of 2025

Former tennis player, Maria Sharapova - Source: Getty

On October 24, 2024, Maria Sharapova was honored with a place in the International Tennis Hall of Fame's Class of 2025. A video of the former player being confirmed for this honor was shared on the official X account of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, which was also reshared by Sharapova.

Sharapova penned a heartfelt note, expressing her gratitude for the incredible honor. She wrote:

"Incredibly grateful to receive this honor. 🤍 A big thank you to The Hall of Fame, and to all the voters. Most importantly, this recognition is such a beautiful reminder of the deep appreciation I have for my fans. Each one of you made me reach for the stars ✨ and look at what we have achieved together. Thank you 🥹," Maria Sharapova wrote.

Apart from her tennis shenanigans, Maria Sharapova also shares frequent updates with her son, Theo, and her fiance, Alexander Gilkes. Most recently, she shared a glimpse of playing tennis with her son, who lost interest in playing the sport within minutes.

Sharapova also uploads various pictures and videos on her story, showcasing several outings of her family to art museums and other places.

