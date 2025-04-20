Martina Navratilova calls $4.7B-worth Donald Trump "snowflake" after US President's rant about critical media coverage

Martina Navratilova recently lambasted US President Donald Trump, who is reportedly worth $4.7 billion (as per Forbes). Navratilova's latest swipe at Trump came on the back of the latter's recent rant directed at a news media organization that raised concerns about his administration's stances on Ukraine and Greenland.

A recent episode of the show '60 Minutes', produced by CBS, covered Trump's approach towards dealing with Ukraine and his intention of making Greenland a part of US territory in critical light. Shortly after, the President took to his self-penned social media network, Truth Social, and scathingly wrote:

"Almost every week, 60 Minutes ... mentions the name ‘TRUMP’ in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend’s ‘BROADCAST’ tops them all," read part of his Truth Social post.

Trump went on to urge Brendan Carr, the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, to heavily penalize CBS. The President also labeled the news media organization's coverage of him "unlawful and illegal".

Former WTA No. 1 in both women's singles and doubles, Martina Navratilova, one of Donald Trump's fiercest critics in the tennis world, caught wind of the President's rant. The 18-time singles Grand Slam champion opined that Trump's behavior reflects that he is a dictator.

"Only dictators and tyrants do this. What a snowflake," Navratilova wrote.

Earlier this year, Navratilova had criticized Trump over his ill-fated meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She had also called out the 78-year-old's intentions of expanding US territory.

Martina Navratilova called Donald Trump's meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "setup"; lashed out at President's ambitions to assume control of Greenland and other regions

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy in The White House this year turned ugly as the US President and Vice President JD Vance verbally attacked the President of Ukraine. The meeting ended prematurely, as Zelenskyy was reportedly asked to leave. The controversial political episode that sent geopolitical shockwaves prompted Martina Navratilova to react on X

"This was a total setup," she wrote.

When it came to the Trump administration's plans of bringing foreign territories under US control, Navratilova reacted via an X post. She concerningly opined that for such plans to be executed, a peaceful approach simply cannot work.

"So far Trump wants to take over the Panama Canal, Greenland, Gaza and annex Canada- is this what he means by America First? And when will he stop wanting to occupy other countries and locations? And Mr No War only PEACE- how exactly will he take over Canada? Peacefully???," Navratilova questioned.

Navratilova has kept up her critique of Trump despite his victory in last year's elections. The Czech tennis legend was one of several names in tennis to back Trump's political rival in the elections, Kamala Harris.

