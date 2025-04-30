Martina Navratilova calls out Donald Trump's new executive order aimed at truckers with sarcastic response

Martina Navratilova has once again criticized the new policies of the sitting US President, Donald Trump. The tennis icon has questioned Trump's policy of introducing English proficiency tests for truckers in the country.

In her recent press briefing, the press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, addressed the new policy and stated that it would soon be imposed as the President was poised to sign the executive order. Leavitt claimed that removing communication barriers between the truckers and the federal authorities was the main motivation behind this new police. She claimed the truckers were an integral part of the American economy, and this policy would be carried out by the Department of Transportation.

Reacting to this new measure, tennis legend Martina Navratilova expressed her ridicule and sarcasm. The 18-time singles Major champion expressed her skepticism about how a language proficiency test will help the country overcome some of its dire issues, such as growing inflation.

"That will really bring down inflation!!!! Vamos!!!" said Navratilova (On X)

This is not the first time that Trump policies have come under fire from Navratilova, as the former tennis player has been one of the most vocal critics of the sitting President. When the Trump administration launched the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) to slash thousands of federal jobs, Nvaratilova made a scathing remark that Trump, who himself spent more time on golf courses, was penalizing the common public by taking away their jobs.

From questioning his presidency to questioning his mental state, Martina Navratilova has always opposed Donald Trump

In Picture: Martina Navratilova (Getty)

Right from when Donald Trump won the 2024 elections, Martina Navartilova has been critical of the US president. The former World No. 1 expressed her doubts over the election and stated that it was "too perfect" and insinuated foul play. Her stance mainly came from Trump's confrontations with media outlets that had predicted his loss in the upcoming elections.

Navratilova also had heavily criticised the strict tariff measures Trump imposed on various countries. The tennis star made it clear that she feels that the country is coming under the grip of inflation, solely due to Trump's antics.

"Jesus. Welcome to trump induced inflation 2.0" said Navratilova when she reacted to the news of the tariffs

Finally, more brutally and directly, Navratilova questioned the mental competency of Trump to sit in the President's office. Replying to a tweet by another critic of Trump, who asked if Trump was "mentally ill", Navtailova answered in one word- "Yes."

