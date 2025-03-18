Martina Navratilova criticizes Donald Trump with Kim Jong Un comparison over US President's old golf claim

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to a Donald Trump claim from early 2022. Trump had claimed at the time that he had successfully sunk a hole-in-one, one of the rarest shots in golf while playing with Ernie Els and other pro golfers at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida's Palm Beach County.

A video later surfaced on social media, where Trump could be seen celebrating the hole-in-one with the other golfers, including Els. Later, he released an official written statement about it as well, part of which read:

"Many people are asking, so I'll give it to you now, it is 100% true. While playing with the legendary golfer, Ernie Els, winner of four Majors and approximately 72 other tournaments throughout the world, Gene Saunders, winner of the Senior U.S. Open, Ken Duke, and Mike Goodes, both excellent tour players, I made a hole-in-one."

Later, Els also backed Trump's claim. The four-time golf Major champion said:

"We're all watching and I'm like, 'this thing is looking good.' It bounces and I got my contact lenses in. I saw it clearly. We throw our clubs in the air. You know, 'it's unbelievable.' You play with the ex-president and he makes a hole-in-one. How many times does that happen? That's the thing that goes through your mind."

Critics then proceeded to slam both Trump and Els, with many suggesting that the former's claim was a lie and the latter was amplifying it. Recently, an X user reposted the infamous 2022 video of Trump's hole-in-one celebration. Women's tennis legend Martina Navratilova noticed it and delivered a scathing reaction, even comparing Trump to Kim Jong Un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea.

"Kim Jong Un has nothing on him. Hole in one- sure…," Navratilova wrote.

Navratilova's stinging ridicule of the US President comes on the back of Trump's recent claim, which also revolved around golf.

Martina Navratilova takes "cheater" swipe at Donald Trump after US President announces championship win

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

On Sunday, March 16, Donald Trump announced via his self-owned social network platform, Truth Social, that he had clinched the Golf Club Championship at the Trump International Golf Club. Travis Matthew, a veteran, took to X and lambasted Trump for playing golf as the Midwest reeled from the effects of multiple tornadoes.

Martina Navratilova didn't shy away from criticizing Trump either, with the former WTA No. 1 and 18-time singles Grand Slam champion writing on X:

"Can’t imagine how bad the other golfers are… hard to beat this cheater though"

On a more serious note, Navratilova also criticized Trump for his controversial statements regarding potentially annexing Canada and other non-US territories.

