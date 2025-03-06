Martina Navratilova drops 1-word reaction to Russia reportedly attacking Ukraine, days after Donald Trump-Volodymyr Zelenskyy clash in White House

18-time Major singles champion Martina Navratilova had a one-word comment on the latest developments in Ukraine. Reuters has confirmed that on March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly authorized a ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The attack allegedly destroyed a hotel occupied by civilians.

Ad

Navratilova was incensed because the attack happened just hours after Donald Trump's government announced pausing intelligence sharing with Ukraine. Many political commentators have suggested that sharing intel would have prevented the attack.

Taking to her X account, Navratilova issued a one-word response to the news, exasperated by the US government's action:

"Jesus"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Kryvyi Rih attack comes after a week of turbulent US- Ukraine relations. A few days ago, during an Oval Office press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump engaged in an angry exchange of words on live television.

Martina Navratilova is a long-term Donald Trump critic and often comments on the new US administration

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova often uses social media platforms to critique Donald Trump's new regime. She has commented on Ukraine before. Immediately before the Oval Office row, Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville suggested during a CNN interview that Zelenskyy was irrelevant to negotiations, saying:

Ad

"Zelenskyy's gonna play hardball, but you know what? He's not even in the game. It's gonna be Putin and President Trump and the people on our side that will end up making this decision for the future of Ukraine."

Navratilova gave a short response to this:

"Spoken like a true imperialist"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Navratilova is a consequential voice, and despite retiring from tennis some 30 years ago, she still has a platform with some 455,000 followers on X. She often posts about societal and political issues. She is particularly interested in LGBTQ rights and has forthright views about transgender athletes and women's sports in general.

Now 67, Navratilova's effect on the women's game has been enormous. She was World No. 1 for 332 weeks, which is second only to Steffi Graf, who managed 377 weeks at the top. She won a total of 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles, which remain Open Era records unlikely to be broken.

Martina Navratilova also registered an incredible 59 Major titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback