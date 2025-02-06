Martina Navratilova drops 4-word reaction as Donald Trump fires ex-Coast Guard leader with shocking 3-hour notice

Martina Navratilova dropped a four-word reaction to ex-Coast Guard Admiral Linda Fagan getting evicted from her home by President Donald Trump's administration with a three-hour notice. Fagan, the first female Coast Guard commandant, received the notice on Trump's second day in office.

Trump emerged victorious in a highly-documented presidential election contested between him and Kamala Harris in November last year. The 78-year-old took his oath as President on January 20 and has already made some big decisions merely days into his presidency. One of his controversial decisions has been the eviction of Fagan from her home with a three-hour notice.

"BREAKING NEWS: This is terrible. The Trump administration not only fired Coast Guard Admiral Linda Fagan, but a Trump official told her she had only three hours to vacate her house. Don’t ever tell me Republicans support the military."

According to the Officials at the Homeland Security Department, border security issues and an "excessive focus" on diversity were some of the reasons why such a drastic step was taken.

Martina Navratilova, who has vehemently opposed Donald Trump's ascendancy on many occasions, responded to the post on X (formerly Twitter) with a four-word reaction.

"Cruelty is the point."

Though Navratilova may be one of Trump's biggest critics, she gave the American President credit for making a huge decision about the exclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports, but also mentioned the country wasn't really in great shape.

"As I have been saying" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Donald Trump banning transgender athletes from women's sports

Martina Navratilova - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova has opposed the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports and expressed her disapproval of the Democrats for their opposing views on the issue. However, on February 5, Donald Trump signed an executive order prohibiting the participation of transgender athletes in the grassroots level of women's sports.

When an X user pointed out how the Democrats handed Trump a political win by opposing the idea, Navratilova seconded their view.

"The thing about this image is that it’s an 80-20 issue that Dems simply handed to Trump and the right to appease some extreme activists. It’s about as easy of a win as there is in politics," the user posted.

"As I have been saying….," Navratilova responded.

Though she gave Trump the credit for making the decision, she also mentioned:

"I think crediting him once already is enough. Meantime our country is on fire… and I don’t mean California," she wrote.

Martina Navratilova also applauded the NCAA for making changes to its transgender participation policy aligning with the executive order.

