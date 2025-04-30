Martina Navratilova lashes out at $84B-worth Nike after refusal to answer their involvement with controversial puberty study

Martina Navratilova has lambasted $84 billion-worth Nike (according to Forbes) after it was revealed that the company is paying for research into transgender athletes. The 18-time Major champion regularly used her social media profile to raise awareness on several matters close to her heart - and the issue of transgenderism in sport is high on her agenda.

Ad

Navratilova's objections to transgender men competing in women's sports are well documented, as she has argued that a level playing field is not possible. In Navratilova's view, the women's rights of female athletes overshadow those of transgender men who want to participate in women's sports.

Martina Navratilova was responding to the news shared on X by retired US artistic gymnast Jennifer Sey that Nike had funded a British five-year project to study the effect of hormone treatments on medically transitioning adolescent boys. Sey wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Folks oughta let Nike know they are not ok with the brand funding medical research to track the physical decline of boys in an attempt to turn them into "girls.""

18-time Major winner Navratilova added her remarks on X, suggesting that Nike's public profile may well suffer as a result of the research, while also pointing out the possible harm done to the children involved in the study. She wrote:

Ad

"Nike is funding this. This won't end well for anyone involved, especially not the kids."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Martina Navratilova's tennis fame guarantees her an audience on social media. The Czech-born naturalized US citizen has 457,000 X followers and is not shy in giving her opinions.

Martina Navratilova is a long-term opponent of transgender men competing in female sports

The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova's stance on transgenderism is seen by some as a betrayal of the liberal values. Navratilova points out that she has been an outspoken supporter of trans rights in the US but draws the line at biological males competing in female sports.

Ad

The 68-year-old is a vocal critic of Donald Trump and his policies, but Navratilova agrees with the US president on this one issue. She told dailymail.co.uk this week:

"I disagree with Trump on everything but this issue... and for that I am called a Nazi homophobe... bigot... the Democrats dropped the ball, Republicans ran with it, and it’s a popular issue. But Trump is right on this. There should be no males in women’s sports, period – pun kind of intended. Because it’s obviously not fair."

The transgender athlete debate will continue to rage. Martina Navratilova has left no doubt as to her views on the subject, and scientific research will continue to find a solution to the highly controversial issue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More