Martina Navratilova makes "power" accusation at $1.1B-worth Vivek Ramaswamy as he announces Ohio governor bid after DOGE exit

Martina Navratilova reacted to Vivek Ramaswamy announcing his participation in the upcoming race for Governor of Ohio. Ramaswamy is a member of the Republican party and has close ties with the state of Ohio.

On Monday, February 24, Ramaswamy spoke at a rally in Cincinnati about his bid for Governor of Ohio, his birth state.

“Today, I am honored to announce that I am running to be the next governor of a great state at the heart of the greatest nation known to mankind – the state where I was born and raised, the state where Apoorva and I raise our two sons today – a state whose best days are still ahead,” Ramaswamy said.

His announcement comes a month after he resigned from the Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The organization was to be led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ramaswamy under the watch of President Donald Trump. However, the $1.1 billion entrepreneur (according to Celebrity Net Worth) resigned in January 2025.

Reacting to his latest announcement about entering the 2026 Ohio gubernatorial election, American tennis icon Martina Navratilova wrote on X:

"Can’t let go of the power…"

Ramaswamy, who briefly entered the 2024 Presidential campaign as well, was endorsed by President Trump in a post on Truth Social.

“Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!” Trump wrote.

"I don't hate Donald Trump, I hate his policies" - Martina Navratilova's honest admission about the US President

Martina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova isn’t one to hold back when it comes to politics, especially on the social media platform X (formerly called Twitter). She has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump for a while but recently clarified that her issues with him are not personal.

In an exchange on X, someone called Trump the “Greatest President in the past 100 years.” Navratilova did not have it. She clapped back, saying they must have meant “Greatest mistake” instead. When the user pushed back, she doubled down, taking another shot at Trump.

"History will prove trump to be by far the worst president ever- he is a dictator through and through- a dictator is not the same as small government."

She also added:

"I don’t hate trump- I hate his policies. Now go away Magat."

In November 2024, Trump defeated Kamala Harris and other candidates to earn his second term in office and become the 47th President of the USA.

