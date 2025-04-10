Martina Navratilova rages over $9B-worth Bill Ackman's comments on Donald Trump tariffs deal, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs joins in

Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs were furious over American businessman Bill Ackman's comments about Donald Trump's tariff deals. Ackman, a well-known Trump supporter, praised the US President, while Navratilova and Stubbs expressed their frustration.

Trump has been making headlines in the past few weeks due to the tariff war he has waged on dozens of nations. Recently, he claimed that since he imposed those tariffs, more than 75 countries have contacted him to negotiate better deals.

The President then announced a 90-day pause on "reciprocal" tariffs that the USA had imposed, but continued the war against China by raising duties on the Asian economic powerhouse to 125%.

After these changes were announced, the $9 billion-worth businessman (according to Forbes) Ackman, who is the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, praised the President on X. He wrote:

"This was brilliantly executed by @realDonaldTrump. Textbook, Art of the Deal."

However, Navratilova had different ideas. The American tennis icon, who frequently critiques Trump online, called Ackman's take "pathetic."

"That is just pathetic. Crater the markets to get your way? Just brilliant…praising the arsonist for not completely burning the house down. Shame…." Martina Navratilova wrote on X.

Moreover, Stubbs, who has coached the likes of Serena Williams and Eugenie Bouchard, was also against Ackman's take. She wrote:

"Really? I thought it was because the bond market was crashing. Come on Bill, you’re way smarter than this."

After making waves globally due to his tariffs, Trump bragged about his negotiation skills.

Martina Navratilova reminds Donald Trump of his bankruptcies after he brags about his tariff negotiation skills

Martina Navratilova at the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024 - Source: Getty

Donald Trump bragged about his negotiation skills during a dinner event at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

"These countries are calling me, kissing my a**, they are dying to make a deal... Please, please, sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, sir," Trump said.

Further, he addressed the "rebel" Republicans who believed that the negotiations should be taken over by Congress and added:

"Let me tell you, you don’t negotiate like I negotiate."

Trump's comments were shared on X, and Martina Navratilova trolled the President by reminding him about his bankruptcies.

"6 time bankrupt guy thinks he is a really good negotiator. I mean he bankrupted a casino!!!! Born on 3rd base and couldn’t make it home…"

Six of Trump's companies, including casinos, went bankrupt between 1991 and 2009. The 18-time Grand Slam champion, who advocated for the Democrats ahead of the 2024 Presidential Elections, frequently criticizes the US President on X.

