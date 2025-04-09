Martina Navratilova trolls $4.1B Donald Trump over his bankruptcies after US President brags about tariff negotiation skills

Martina Navratilova reminded Donald Trump about his companies' multiple bankruptcies after he bragged about his tariff negotiation skills. The US President is currently under fire from many due to the tariff war he has initiated with several countries.

Trump has been making headlines due to the tariffs he has been levying on different countries. The aftereffects include a global market crash that has been criticized by many.

Recently, speaking during a dinner at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), he said:

"These countries are calling me, kissing my a**, they are dying to make a deal... Please, please, sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, sir."

He also called out 'rebel' Republicans who suggested that Congress should take over the negotiations and said:

"Let me tell you, you don’t negotiate like I negotiate."

A video of Trump making these comments was posted on X, following which Navratilova, a vocal opponent of Trump's policies, wrote:

"6 time bankrupt guy thinks he is a really good negotiator. I mean he bankrupted a casino!!!! Born on 3rd base and couldn’t make it home…"

The American tennis icon was referencing the bankruptcies of six of Trump's companies from 1991 to 2009. The US President, worth $4.1 billion, according to Forbes, has run several businesses for many decades.

Martina Navratilova slammed Donald Trump for 'destroying' USA's reputation citing shocking stat

In Picture: Martina Navratilova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Recent polling data from Germany’s DeutschlandTREND, released by ARD in March 2025, showed that trust in the USA, among Germans, has plummeted. While France and the UK enjoy high approval ratings, only 19% of Germans say they trust America, with 75% expressing distrust.

That puts the U.S. just above Russia in the rankings. Economist Janis Kluge shared the poll on X, sparking debate—including a sharp response from Martina Navratilova, who took the opportunity to criticize Donald Trump. She wrote:

"And this is how quickly one can destroy a country’s reputation- trump did this, nobody else comes even close. How utterly sad. Our word means absolutely nothing now. What other country can you say that about? None of the European democracies. Not Australia. Not Japan. Etc…"

The 18-time Grand Slam champion has frequently criticized the President. She had endorsed Kamala Harris of the Democrats for the 2024 Presidential Elections and wrote a stinging message when Trump was elected for a second term. She did, however, recently clarify that she is not against Trump but against his policies.

