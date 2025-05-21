Martina Navratilova reacts to Richard Levine being openly recognized as 'female' by National Women's History Museum

Martina Navratilova has added her voice to the criticism of well-known transgender advocate Richard Levine. The latter, who also goes by the name Rachel, grabbed media attention in 2022 when he became the first openly transgender four-star admiral in the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Levine was also one of the subjects of a book entitled She Persisted, written by Chelsea Clinton and also served as Pennsylvania's health secretary. Navratilova's reaction was possibly prompted by Levine's recognition by the National Women's History Museum in 2022 and Levine's recent award of an honorary degree by the all-female Smith College.

Martina Navratilova has long been an outspoken defender of women's rights and has been critical when, in her view, transgender support conflicts with them. As a former tennis icon, she has been particularly forthright about transgender males competing in women's sports. Navratilova responded to the X (formerly Twitter) account called Billy Bragg, which stated:

'First female four star officer', Woman of the Year 2022, featured in the National Women's History Museum, taught to little girls as a feminist icon in She Persisted...father of 2, Richard Levine. It's no wonder people have lost their minds, it is a wonder women haven't rioted."

The statement refers to Rachel Levine's naming as one of USA Today's Women of the Year in 2022. The award acknowledges women who have significantly impacted society. Also, Levine is a father of two children, which prompted Navratilova to reply:

"Levine is most definitely not a female."

Levine has attracted criticism in some quarters for his advocacy of transgender transitioning treatments. He has also called for the abolition of women-only spaces.

Martina Navratilova has often voiced her concerns about women's rights

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova is a popular personality on the political left. The 68-year-old often promotes her views on her various social media platforms. Interviewed by The Express in 2024, she recognised that while her views are not always well received, they are genuinely held:

"Yes, it's been pretty rough, but I know I'm on the right side of history. I'm right on most people's opinion about women's sex-based spaces, and especially sports. They need to stay female but the politics have been kind of crazy about that."

Martina Navratilova was the World No. 1 female tennis player for 332 weeks in the 1970s and 1980s. For many, the Czech-born naturalized US citizen is considered to be the greatest women's tennis player in history.

