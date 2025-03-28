Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova shows her support for American's reporting at Miami Open

Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, recently expressed her support for the tennis legend's reporting at the 2025 Miami Open. Navratilova and Lemigova have been in a relationship for nearly 17 years.

The couple first crossed paths in 2000 and began dating eight years later in 2008. The former World No.1 proposed to Lemigova at the 2014 US Open and tied the knot later that year. In August 2024, the couple welcomed two boys through adoption.

Since retiring from tennis in 2006, Martina Navratilova has remained connected to the sport through coaching and commentary. She coached Agnieszka Radwanska in 2014 alongside Tomasz Wiktorowski and has provided commentary for various networks.

Recently, Navratilova shared a post on social media of her reporting at the 2025 Miami Open for Sky Sports, alongside Tim Henman and sports commentator Gigi Salmon. In the picture, she can be seen talking to Arthur Fils.

"A thrilling win for Arthur Fils today at the Miami Open - watch @skysporttennis to see how the semi finals turn out @miamiopen," Navratilova captioned her Instagram post.

In a show of support for her wife's work, Julia Lemigova also shared Navratilova's post of interviewing Fils and wrote:

"Martina at work 💥 @martinanavratilova," Lemigova captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Julia Lemigova's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/@julialemigova]

Martina Navratilova is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, and she finished her career with 59 Grand Slam titles to her name, including 18 singles titles, 31 women's doubles titles, and 10 mixed doubles titles. She also held the World No.1 ranking in both singles and doubles during her career.

Martina Navratilova won all three titles - singles, doubles & mixed doubles in the first edition of Miami Open

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 Italian Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

.The inaugural Miami Open took place in 1985, and Martina Navratilova won all three events: singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

In the singles event, Navratilova was the top seed, and she triumphed over Molly Van Nostrand, Robin White, Catherine Suire, and Catarina Lindqvist in the first four rounds, respectively. She then defeated Bettina Bunge in the quarterfinals and Carling Bassett in the semifinals before securing victory in the championship match against Chris Evert with a score of 6–2, 6–4.

In the doubles event, Navratilova teamed up with Gigi Fernandez to defeat pairs like Sara Gomer and Molly Van Nostrand, Susan Rimes and Renata Sasak, and Chris Evert and Wendy Turnbull in the first three rounds.

Navratilova and Fernandez then overcame Terry Holladay and Mima Jausovec in the quarterfinals and Barbara Potter and Sharon Walsh in the semifinals. In the final, they emerged victorious against Kathy Jordan and Hana Mandlikova with a score of 7–6(4), 6–2.

Martina Navratilova won the mixed doubles event alongside Heinz Gunthardt. They defeated the pair of Wojciech Fibak and Carling Bassett in the final with a score of 6–3, 6–4 to claim the title.

