Martina Navratilova recently took issue with Lance Armstrong hosting Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Caitlyn Jenner (Bruce Jenner) on his new series, The Forward, to discuss the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports.

Navratilova raised concerns about a biological male athlete conversing with other "natal males" about the issue of transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

"A natal male who cheated in sports going to speak to a natal male to talk about other natal males competing in natal female sports. Got it. I am sure Lance will fix it," Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Lee Hurley @HLeeHurley There's no way this is actually Lance Armstrong trying to lecture people on fairness. twitter.com/lancearmstrong… A natal male who cheated in sports going to speak to a natal male to talk about other natal males competing in natal female sports. Got it. I am sure Lance will fix it. twitter.com/hleehurley/sta…

Former Republican Party candidate for governor of California, Caitlyn Jenner did not take kindly to Navratilova's criticism and questioned the 18-time Grand Slam champion's apparent "bitterness" towards the GOP (Grand Old Party).

"Does your bitterness, @Martina towards Republican lawmakers, candidates etc. (and seemingly the world) actually passing legislation protecting women’s sports, (which you say you care so much about) make any sense at all?" Jenner tweeted.

Caitlyn Jenner @Caitlyn_Jenner Does your bitterness, @Martina towards Republican lawmakers, candidates etc. (and seemingly the world) actually passing legislation protecting women's sports, (which you say you care so much about) make any sense at all?

In response, the 66-year-old expressed her unwillingness to engage in a discussion with Jenner after being called bitter and an attention seeker.

"Well Caitlyn- seems like there is no point discussing this with you if in fact it is you who are personally accusing me of things- being bitter and an attention seeker. Sounds more like Sophia to me, but I could be wrong. Thank you," Martina Navratilova responded.

Martina Navratilova @Martina @Caitlyn_Jenner Well Caitlyn- seems like there is no point discussing this with you if in fact it is you who are personally accusing me of things- being bitter and an attention seeker. Sounds more like Sophia to me, but I could be wrong. Thank you.

After Jenner dug through Navratilova's social media activity to exemplify the Czech-American's support for the Democratic Party, the former World No. 1 shut down the conversation entirely.

"Caitlyn is doing a lot of research... I am so done with this convo," she commented.

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs spoke out in support of Martina Navratilova and defended her against Jenner's remarks.

"Martina’s political stance has nothing to do with this issue & we KNOW the GOP are the most divisive bigoted TRANSPHOBIC HOMOPHOBIC group of law makers in government. This is about fairness & in MY opinion we should have empathy for EVERYONE involved, do better!!" Stubbs tweeted.

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs @Martina @Caitlyn_Jenner Martina's political stance has nothing to do with this issue & we KNOW the GOP are the most divisive bigoted TRANSPHOBIC HOMOPHOBIC group of law makers in government. This is about fairness & in MY opinion we should have empathy for EVERYONE involved, do better!!

"F*%k cancer" - Martina Navratilova gets all clear from doctors 6 months after 2nd diagnosis

Martina Navratilova reveals she's cancer-free

In January 2023, Martina Navratilova revealed news of her breast and throat cancer diagnosis, 13 years after she was declared cancer-free from her previous breast cancer diagnosis.

On June 19, after undergoing extensive testing at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, Navratilova received the news that she was cancer-free once again.

"After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc. - what a relief :) #byebyecancer :) and yes, #f**kcancer!!!" Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina

Martina Navratilova @Martina After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief:) #byebyecancer :) and yes, #fuckcancer !!!

In other news, Navratilova was recently honored with the President of the Senate's silver medal at her birthplace of Prague in the Czech Republic.

