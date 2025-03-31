Martina Navratilova slams $318B tech mogul Elon Musk with 4-word reaction over remarks on Wisconsin judicial race

Martina Navratilova went after Elon Musk, attacking the tech entrepreneur's remarks regarding the upcoming Wisconsin judicial election. Musk, worth $318 billion (according to Celebrity Net Worth), had said that the winner of the race could decide the "destiny of humanity".

The comment, during a closely fought election for a seat on a state's Supreme Court, has provoked fury from some commentators, including Navratilova, who labeled Musk a "toxic narcissist".

The April 1, 2025, Wisconsin judicial election has rapidly turned into a flash point. Judge Brad Schimel faces Judge Susan Crawford, and there's a high-stakes battle ahead for topics like abortion rights, labor regulations, and congressional redistricting — issues that could influence the U.S. House of Representatives.

Musk has been strong in his endorsement of Schimel, and his political action committee, America PAC, dumped more than $20 million into ground canvassing designed to propel Schimel into office. Musk's support has involved him conducting a very high-profile town hall meeting in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in which he not only spoke of the significance of the election, but also distributed million-dollar checks to voters.

Responding to Musk's comments, Navratilova went on X (formerly Twitter) and branded the billionaire a "toxic narcissist".

"Toxic narcissist is exploding," Navratilova wrote.

Musk's intervention in the judicial election could also impact Tesla, his electric vehicle firm, which has an ongoing lawsuit in Wisconsin trying to reverse a ruling that barred the company from opening dealerships within the state.

Martina Navratilova blasted Elon Musk over threats against Tesla dealership vandals

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova also criticized Elon Musk for threatening to sue vandals attacking Tesla car lots. Musk's increasing political clout prompted the some to dump Tesla cars and shares. While some also reportedly attacked Tesla dealerships and cars.

In an interview with Fox News, Musk attributed the vandalism to what he claimed was Democratic Party "propaganda" and threatened legal action.

"People are committing violence. They are firebombing Tesla dealerships. They are shooting guns into stores . They’re threatening people. Why ? What’s happening, it seems to me, is they’re being fed propaganda by the far left, and they believe it," Musk said.

"The ones pushing the lies and propaganda, we’re going after them. I think there’s some real evil out there. We have to overcome it," he added.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion responded on X, writing:

"lol! Go after the critics? The truck is the ugliest car I have ever seen after the Trabant… that one takes the cake but the tesla truck is a close second."

In other news, Martina Navratilova also criticized Elon Musk for what she felt was false claims that Democrats were allegedly paying illegal immigrants to sway elections.

