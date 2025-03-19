Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump & Vladimir Putin over potential NHL-KHL matchup amid Russia's war on Ukraine

Martina Navratilova has responded to news that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have agreed to stage hockey matches in the US and Russia. The Russian news agency, Tass, has reported that in a telephone conversation about the Ukraine situation, the two world leaders turned their attention to hockey. The reports have since been confirmed by the Kremlin, according to apnews.com.

Ad

Donald Trump is known to be a hockey fan, and famously placed a call to the US team that faced Canada in the final at the 4 Nations Face-Off last month, a match which ended in a 2-3 overtime loss for the US. Putin’s love of hockey is well known. He attended the Russia-US game at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and is often pictured on the ice.

According to the Kremlin, and reported by apnews.com, Trump proposed reciprocal matches in Russia and the USA, featuring teams from the NHL (National Hockey League) and the KHL (Kontinental Hockey League). Putin was agreeable to the proposal, and the pair agreed to keep a line of communication open on the matter.

Ad

Trending

Navratilova, a long-time Trump critic and leading liberal voice, shared her view of the presidential discussions on X (formerly Twitter). In a slightly tongue-in-cheek comment, she posted:

"FFS. I love hockey but seriously???"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two countries' hockey rivalry goes back to the 1980 "Miracle on Ice". A team of US amateurs beat a highly-touted Soviet Union team at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid and then went on to secure the gold medal.

Martina Navratilova has been highly critical of Donald Trump since his first term in office

Martina Navratilova and Boris Becker Press Conference - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024 - Source: Getty

Navratilova's view of Donald Trump and his new administration is well-established. During his first presidency, Navratilova was interviewed by the RTE Late Late Show and was unequivocal about the New York businessman:

Ad

"I think he's a threat to the world, not just to our country."

Ad

Aside from her opposition to Donald Trump, Martina Navratilova is a strident campaigner on liberal issues, and a respected voice on the political left. With 456,000 followers on X, the 67-year-old 18-time Major champion has leveraged her tennis stardom into social influence.

As a player Navratilova was imperious. She occupied the World No. 1 spot for 332 weeks in the 1970s and 1980s and captured 167 singles titles over a 30-plus-year career on the WTA tour. She also won 59 major singles, doubles, and mixed doubles titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback