Matteo Berrettini has confirmed that he is no longer dating Italian model and TV presenter Melissa Satta.

Berrettini and Satta made their relationship public in January of 2023 after being spotted at basketball matches and going on dinner dates in Milan.

The couple was last spotted together at the 2024 Australian Open before Matteo Berrettini’s withdrawal. However, speculation was rife about their possible separation in recent weeks, more so when the former World No. 6 did not share any public messages dedicated to Melissa Satta on her birthday on February 7, as well as on Valentine’s Day a week later.

In an online press conference on February 20, Berrettini laid the speculation to rest by confirming that the couple had called it quits.

"I figured the question would come. Melissa and I are no longer together," he said in his press conference, as per Corriere dello Sport.

The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up expressed that he was grateful for the year they spent together and also hinted that the pair ended the relationship on good terms.

"We have a beautiful relationship, we have great respect for each other, I won't go beyond this because I don't like talking about my private life, I thank you for this beautiful year," he said.

Satta, who hosted ‘Goal Deejay’ on Sky Sport, often made time to accompany Matteo Berrettini to his tournaments despite her hectic schedule. The American-born Italian showed her appreciation for the 27-year-old on social media and supported him during his on-court struggles. She also occasionally shared glimpses of the couple playing tennis together.

For his part, Berrettini also showed his admiration for the 38-year-old by being present at her career milestones.

The Italian tennis player kept Melissa Satta company when she was chosen as the host for the opening ceremony at the 2023 Ryder Cup. He also often spent time with the TV presenter’s nine-year-old son Maddox, whom she had with her ex-husband, former footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta were subjected to media scrutiny during their time together

Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta pictured at the 2023 Cannes Gala

Matteo Berrettini and Melissa Satta started dating a few months after calling off their relationship with tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic and entrepreneur Mattia Rivetti, respectively. During their time together, the couple had to deal with immense online abuse and backlash from the Italian media.

Satta and Berrettini were targeted due to the latter’s declining form on the court. Satta was criticized for being a 'distraction' for the tennis player. Despite the vitriol directed towards them, the Italian pair remained unscathed and continued supporting and defending each other.

"I have been receiving a lot of messages of insults, bullying, and sexism for months," Satta wrote in one of her Instagram stories in April of 2023.

"I don't even know what I'm accused of. Of being a woman? Why is my partner experiencing a more difficult moment? If the opposite had happened? Would the man have been blamed?" she added at the time.