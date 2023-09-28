Matteo Berrettini and his girlfriend Melissa Satta were captured together at the Ryder Cup gala dinner in Rome, Italy. Novak Djokovic, too, was present at the special event.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled from Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1, in Rome, Italy. The event, which will see Team Europe go up against the United States, will take place at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia, Rome.

The opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, September 28, at the Fan Village Stage. Matteo Berrettini’s girlfriend, Italian television presenter Melissa Satta, has been roped in as the host for the opening event.

On Wednesday, ahead of the event, a gala dinner was organized at the Treme di Caracalla in Rome. Several celebrities and global athletes were in attendance.

Matteo Berrettini, too, made an appearance, to show his support for Melissa Satta. The couple wore coordinated looks, both flaunting their suits. Berrettini dazzled in navy and white, while Satta opted for a sparkling black and white look.

The television presenter shared highlights of their gala night on social media.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who participated in Wednesday’s All-Star Match, was also in attendance at the gala dinner. The Serb looked dapper as he donned a navy-colored suit, paired with a royal blue tie.

"Back doing what I love most" – Matteo Berrettini shares a refreshing update amid injury struggles

The 2023 season hasn’t panned out well for Matteo Berrettini. The Italian has been on the sidelines for the most part, plagued by injuries.

Owing to an underwhelming win-loss record of 12-11 so far, the former World No. 6 has dropped outside the world’s top 50. He is currently placed 65th in the rankings.

Berrettini has failed to produce noteworthy results at Grand Slams as well. At the Australian Open, the 27-year-old suffered an opening-round loss to Andy Murray despite having a match point. He was forced to miss the French Open after he suffered an oblique muscle injury at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The 2021 runner-up found his best result at Wimbledon. He reached the fourth round, where he was knocked out by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Berrettini suffered yet another setback at the US Open. He was forced to retire in the second-round match against Arthur Rinderknech after injuring his ankle.

The athlete has now provided a positive update on his recovery. He was seen hitting the practice court in his latest video on social media.

“Back doing what I love most,” he wrote about his claycourt practice.

“Very grateful to the medical experts and rehab team for getting me to this stage so quickly. Now the hard work begins. Building my strength back up on clay and then moving to hard court soon,” he added.

