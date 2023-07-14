"Maybe people think it'd be a huge relief for me winning French Open, 23 Slams, it's not" - Novak Djokovic after reaching Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic's pursuit of an unprecedented 24th Grand Slam title continued as the Serb stormed into the Wimbledon final with a straight-sets win over Jannik Sinner on Friday.

Speaking to the media during his post-match press conference, Djokovic said that a lot of the conversation after his French Open win was of him writing his name down in the history books. The triumph in Paris gave the Serbian legend the record for most singles Grand Slam titles in men's tennis - 23.

Djokovic, however, was quick to dismiss the idea of him feeling relief or any such emotion, saying that his ambition still remains the same — to win every tournament he plays.

"To be honest with you, I don't feel much difference," Novak Djokovic said. "Ambition is always the highest for me: always to win the title. It's not changing regardless of the place in history books."

"Maybe some people think that it would be a huge relief for me winning Roland Garros, being the only men's tennis player with 23 slams," he continued. "It's not."

Conceding that he felt the pressure of expectation, Djokovic said he still feels goosebumps and butterflies ahead of every single match, no matter the stage of the tournament.

"I mean, pressure is there," Novak Djokovic said. "It's still very high. I still feel goose bumps and butterflies and nerves coming into every single match."

"I'm going to be coming into Sunday's Wimbledon final like it's my first" - Novak Djokovic

Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic will take on World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, with the Spaniard making quick work of Daniil Medvedev in his semifinal. Alcaraz came through unscathed in straight sets and finds himself in his first final at the grass-court Slam.

Speaking about the challenge of yet another final, Djokovic said he is going to approach it like he did his first. The 23-time Grand Slam winner added that his goal will be as serious as it has been on any previous occasion.

"I'm going to be coming into Sunday's final like it's my first, to be honest," the Serb said.

"I don't want to approach that final in any more relaxed way than I have previous ones, meaning the intention needs to be clear," he continued. "Goal and approach will be as serious and professional as it has been always. Not much difference for me there."

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will take to Centre Court for the men's singles final on Sunday (July 16).

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis