Mirra Andreeva gets honest about needing time apart from her mother while traveling together on tour

Mirra Andreeva recently spoke about the ins and outs of her relationship with her mother, Raisa. The Russian admittedly enjoys talking to her mother, a former tennis player herself. But she also desires solitude sometimes, as traveling on the tour can be physically and mentally taxing.

Andreeva is enjoying her career-best season on the WTA Tour this year. After finishing last year ranked 16th in the world, the 17-year-old came into her own in 2025 as she secured 1000-level titles in Dubai and Indian Wells.

The World No. 7 recently appeared on Carolina Garcia and her boyfriend Borja Duran's podcast, where she spoke about many topics. During their interaction, her mother Raisa's role in her career and life came up, eliciting an in-depth answer from the teen.

Mirra Andreeva disclosed that family gossip would more often than not be their go-to topic to talk about outside the tennis court. That said, she also expressed a need for freedom, insisting that some conversations with her mother require her to pay a lot of attention when she is recovering from tough matches.

"I'm always trying to travel with my dad or with my mum because when I come home from the practice, or the matches, it's nice to be at home, just spend some time with family," Mirra Andreeva told Caroline Garcia on the Tennis Insider Club. "To talk about something but not tennis. So, 'I don't know what's up with our grandparents,' She woud tell me some stuff, then we can call our family and talk to them together."

"But also, as you said there are ups and downs, sometimes I wish, 'Man, I want to have some time alone,' and sometimes, you know, she keeps trying to talk to me and I'm tired. And I force myself sometimes to answer and also to talk. But I just know that it's nice to have her close to me, and it's better that she would travel with me and spend some time together if I would be alone."

During the interaction, Andreeva also spoke about the dynamics of her mother's presence in her players' box with coach Conchita Martinez.

Mirra Andreeva: "I look at Conchita Martinez, then I look at her... sometimes it can be tough"

Mirra Andreeva poses with her coach Conchita Martinez in Stuttgart

Mirra Andreeva gave a very animated account of her mother, Raisa, watching her matches live. The Russian claimed that the latter would try to give her advice from her players' box.

"Sometimes I don't know, during the tennis match if I miss something like an easy ball, I look at Conchita in my box and then I look at her because she's close to Conchita and I see her doing *gestures forehand motion*, the forehand or the backhand, and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, right,'" Mirra Andreeva said. "Sometimes it can be a little bit tough but I just know she wants me to have the best."

Andreeva has put together a great campaign at the Madrid Open thus far. The seventh seed recorded her second consecutive quarterfinal appearance at the tournament on Monday (April 28) and will face World No. 4 Coco Gauff for a place in the semifinals.

