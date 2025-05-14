Mirra Andreeva reveals Taylor Swift fantasy despite fears of 'messing up' the moment

Mirra Andreeva revealed her interest in featuring in a Taylor Swift music video in an interaction with Garbine Muguruza. However, the Russian teen prodigy hilariously expressed apprehensiveness at dancing to the pop star's tunes, as she wouldn't want to ruin the video.

Ad

Andreeva has been one of the most in-form players on the WTA Tour in 2025 thus far. The 18-year-old picked up the 1000-level titles in Indian Wells and Dubai, which facilitated her rise to a career-high ranking of six in March.

Andreeva has since backed up her above triumphs, reaching the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. The World No. 7 spoke to two-time Major winner Garbine Muguruza on Tennis Channel's VIP Lounge about a variety of topics. Her love for Taylor Swift came up during the conversation.

Ad

Trending

The Russian admitted that she liked the singer-songwriter's music when Muguruza asked about whose music video she would like to feature. That said, she joked that her dancing skills weren't polished enough, so perhaps it was better if she strayed from the collaboration.

"I’d like to go with Taylor Swift," Mirra Andreeva told Garbine Muguruza when asked whose music video would she like to feature in. "I like her music, and I think that it’s pretty energetic so I would just be having fun in the background. I love to dance, but I’m bad at it... I don’t know if I’ll mess up the whole video!"

Ad

During the interaction, Mirra Andreeva also expressed the desire to have a candid sit-down with former player-turned-analyst Muguruza and her coach Conchita Martinez, considering Martinez coached the Spanish former World No. 1 as well.

"I think I would have a lot of fun if we would all go to dinner, me, Conchita and you," Andreeva said. "That would make my day."

Who is Mirra Andreeva's favorite tennis player?

Last March, Mirra Andreeva named 20-time Major winner Roger Federer as her favorite tennis player of all time in a Q&A session on her Instagram stories. In the caption, the then-16-year-old suggested that the Swiss maestro was "Number 1."

Ad

"Roger Federer has always been number 1," Mirra Andreeva wrote in her Instagram stories during a fun Q&A last year.

For academic purposes, Federer isn't the only athlete Andreeva has expressed admiration for. The teen phenom also admittedly likes three-time Major winner Andy Murray, whom she got to meet personally two years ago.

Moreover, at this year's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, she disclosed that a motivational quote by LeBron James had piqued her interest. The four-time NBA champion later gave a shoutout to the Russian on his Instagram stories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More