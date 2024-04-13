Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 8

The 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters will reach its final stages on its eighth day as the men's singles and men's doubles finals are scheduled to take place.

The singles tournament witnessed two thrilling semifinals. Two-time champion and 12th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his third final in Monte-Carlo after handing World No. 2 Jannik Sinner only his second defeat of 2024.

The Greek started the match well and won the first set 6-4 before the Italian bounced back and took the second set 6-3 to force the match into a decider. Sinner broke first in the final set but Tsitsipas fought back strongly to register a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win and reach his first Masters 1000 final since the 2022 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Top seed Novak Djokovic and eighth seed Casper Ruud contested the second semifinal, and the latter's solitary break saw him take the first set 6-4. However, the Serb dominated the second set and won it 6-1 to force the match into a decider. The final set saw both players exchange breaks before the Norwegian broke serve for a second time in the last game to reach his second Masters 1000 final.

Ruud and Tsitsipas will play for the fourth time, and victory for either player will see them win their first title of 2024.

In the men's doubles event, the Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen's dream run continued and they will contest the final after beating third seeds Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers. Here, they will be up against either Marcelo Melo and Alexander Zverev or Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the final day of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Schedule for Day 8 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Court Rainier III

Starting at 12 pm local time: Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic or Alexander Zverev / Marcelo Melo vs Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen

Not before 3 pm local time: (8) Casper Ruud vs (12) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Where to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Fans in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can catch watch the live action of both finals in Monte-Carlo on the following channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Amazon Prime

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN

India: SONY LIV

Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Match Timings

Proceedings on the final day in Monte-Carlo will begin at 12 pm local time on Court Rainier III. Match timings for those watching from the US, UK, Canada, and India are as follows:

Country Match Timing USA/Canada April 10, 2024, 4 am UK April 10, 2024, 10 am India April 10, 2024, 3:30 pm

