Monte-Carlo Masters prize money breakdown: How much did 2024 winner Stefanos Tsitsipas and runner-up Casper Ruud earn?

Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 came to and end with 12th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas winning the men's singles title by defeating eighth seed Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-4 in the final. The total prize pool for the tournament is €5,950,575.

Both players beat the top two seeds to reach the title clash, with Ruud beating Novak Djokovic while Tsitsipas triumphed over Jannik Sinner. The Greek dominated the opening set and won it 6-1. Ruud showed a lot of resistance in the second set but Tsitsipas was not to be denied and he broke the Norwegian in the final game to win his third title in Monte-Carlo.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' brilliant performances will fetch him a prize money of €919,075 while Casper Ruud's runner-up finish will earn him €501,880.

Top two seeds Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner were both eliminated in the semifinals and they will each pocket €274,425. 2023 runner-up Holger Rune and the other three players who were ousted in the quarterfinals will each be paid €149,685.

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev were both among the players who were out in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and they will each receive €80,065. 2023 champion Andrey Rublev was among the 16 players who were out in the second round and they will each be paid €42,935.

The players who were ousted in the first round in Monte-Carlo will each pocket €23,785. The men who didn't reach the main draw of the Masters 1000 event will also receive prize money. The players who were out in the last round of qualifying will each be paid €12,185 while those who lost in the first round will each receive €6,380.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen won the men's doubles title at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen with the men's doubles title in Monte-Carlo

The Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen won the men's doubles title at the Monte-Carlo Masters after coming back from a set down to beat Alexander Zvefev and Marcelo Melo 5-7, 6-3 [10-5].

The pair won their maiden Masters 1000 title and their exploits will fetch them €281,960. Zverev and Melo will be paid €153,170 for their runner-up finish in Monte-Carlo.

The two pairs who were knocked out in the semifinals will each receive €84,140 while those ousted in the quarterfinals will each pocket €42,420. The teams that were eliminated in the second round will each earn €25,510 while the duos that were beaten in the first round will each fetch €13,930.

