Tennis world, including Rennae Stubbs and Pam Shriver, was left astounded by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s blunder during a consequential moment. This eventually led to his defeat to Holger Rune at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

World No. 6 Holger Rune took on 31st seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday. The pair was locked in a high-intensity five-set battle, which eventually concluded in Rune’s favor after the deciding 10-point super tie-break, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (8).

The 20-year-old's chances of pulling through were looking grim just a few minutes prior to the conclusion. Rune served to stay in the match in the 10th game of the fifth set, where he found himself down two match points.

The Dane, however, scored a few crucial points to eventually close out the game and proceeded to force a deciding tie-break after the 12th game.

Holger Rune trailed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for the most part of the tie-break. The Spanish opponent led 6-2 at one point, with two mini-breaks to his name. Rune fought back to reduce the 24-year-old’s lead. He eventually levelled the score 8-8, despite Davidovich Fokina’s formidable display.

With a match point at stake at 8-8, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina made a highly questionable decision of producing an underarm serve – a choice that cost him dearly. A very alert Rune quickly responded to it by hitting a return winner.

The mini-break gifted by the Spaniard proved consequential as Holger Rune closed out the match on his serve on the next point.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Who expected Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to do an underarm serve?



#Wimbledon 8-8 in the tiebreaker.Who expected Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to do an underarm serve? 8-8 in the tiebreaker.Who expected Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to do an underarm serve? 😯#Wimbledon https://t.co/2ki8QOqkXz

Tennis world was left speechless by the World No. 34’s abrupt decision and shared their reactions to the same.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs pointed out that Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's Wimbledon campaign last year similarly ended on a controversial super tie-break. On that occasion, he lost after getting a ball abuse point penalty on match point.

"That was the worst brain fart I’ve seen in a long time! Davidovich Fokina hitting underhand at 8-8 in the tiebreak! I mean I thought his default (hitting a ball out of the court) in the TB last year & getting defaulted was a brain fart but this year he topped himself!" Stubbs said.

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs I mean i thought his default (hitting a ball out of the court) in the TB last year & getting defaulted was a brain fart but this year he topped himself! That was the worst brain fart I’ve seen in a long time! Davidovich Fokina hitting underhand at 8-8 in the 3rd set tiebreak!I mean i thought his default (hitting a ball out of the court) in the TB last year & getting defaulted was a brain fart but this year he topped himself! That was the worst brain fart I’ve seen in a long time! Davidovich Fokina hitting underhand at 8-8 in the 3rd set tiebreak! 😲I mean i thought his default (hitting a ball out of the court) in the TB last year & getting defaulted was a brain fart but this year he topped himself!

"I am absolutely dumbfounded by the underhand S&V by Fokina at 8-all in [tie]breaker. Just fell apart at closing time," Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert said.

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation i am absolutely dumbfounded by the underhand S&V by Fokina at 8all in breaker just fell apart at closing time i am absolutely dumbfounded by the underhand S&V by Fokina at 8all in breaker just fell apart at closing time

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis world:

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg my god that was one of the most earth trembling brain farts I've ever seen on a tennis court my god that was one of the most earth trembling brain farts I've ever seen on a tennis court

Gill Gross 🧋 @Gill_Gross Davidovich Fokina lost at last year's Wimbledon 10-7 in a 10-point tiebreak on a ball abuse point penalty.



He loses at this year's Wimbledon 10-8 in a 5th-set tiebreak after hitting an underhand serve at 8-8. Davidovich Fokina lost at last year's Wimbledon 10-7 in a 10-point tiebreak on a ball abuse point penalty.He loses at this year's Wimbledon 10-8 in a 5th-set tiebreak after hitting an underhand serve at 8-8.

Pam Shriver @PHShriver An underarm serve not for the ages… ugh 🫣 An underarm serve not for the ages… ugh 🫣

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa What I just witnessed Davidovich Fokina do… Underarm serve at 8-8 in super tie break, Rune bangs it for a winner and then wins the match. What I just witnessed Davidovich Fokina do… Underarm serve at 8-8 in super tie break, Rune bangs it for a winner and then wins the match.

Jethro @Jethro_sb Love Davidovich Fokina but for the life of me cannot understand why you'd go for an underarm serve at 8-8 in the 5th set tiebreak. Dripping with talent but his decision making has cost him again Love Davidovich Fokina but for the life of me cannot understand why you'd go for an underarm serve at 8-8 in the 5th set tiebreak. Dripping with talent but his decision making has cost him again

Aadarsh @AlcarazSzn



it definitely is an experience of lifetime Massive respect to those who support Davidovich Fokina full timeit definitely is an experience of lifetime Massive respect to those who support Davidovich Fokina full time 👏it definitely is an experience of lifetime

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Why on earth did Davidovich Fokina hit an underarm serve at 8-8 in the decisive set 10-point tie-break?! Why on earth did Davidovich Fokina hit an underarm serve at 8-8 in the decisive set 10-point tie-break?!

Jannik Schneider @schnejan Davidovich Fokina just served an underarm serve at 8:8 in the matchtiebreak in rd 3 of Wimbledon. Lost the point and then the match vs Rune who was quick at the return. Would have been one of the coldest slam moments in the last years.



Instead Fokina looks like a fool, now Davidovich Fokina just served an underarm serve at 8:8 in the matchtiebreak in rd 3 of Wimbledon. Lost the point and then the match vs Rune who was quick at the return. Would have been one of the coldest slam moments in the last years.Instead Fokina looks like a fool, now

Cheryl Murray @CMurray234 Purposeful underarm serve at 8-8 in the 5th set breaker. I don’t know what Davidovich Fokina was thinking, but that was one of the least tactical things I’ve ever seen. Good Lord. Purposeful underarm serve at 8-8 in the 5th set breaker. I don’t know what Davidovich Fokina was thinking, but that was one of the least tactical things I’ve ever seen. Good Lord.

James Gray @jamesgraysport Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is a born entertainer - but sometimes you have to do the efficient thing and not the fun thing.



8-8 in the fifth set tie-breaker is one of those times.



Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is a born entertainer - but sometimes you have to do the efficient thing and not the fun thing.8-8 in the fifth set tie-breaker is one of those times.https://t.co/d0kIKb84Yw

Sam Street @samstreetwrites Davidovich Fokina explaining the underarm serve:



"I shit myself."



Davidovich Fokina explaining the underarm serve:"I shit myself."https://t.co/fFrpSyQA6v

Vansh @vanshv2k Crazy that Fokina is still that much of a roller coaster that he can hit the shot of the tournament with brilliant athleticism and then make the shoddiest decision ever all in a span of 3 minutes. What a match, Rune can breathe a huge sigh of relief that he’s still alive. Crazy that Fokina is still that much of a roller coaster that he can hit the shot of the tournament with brilliant athleticism and then make the shoddiest decision ever all in a span of 3 minutes. What a match, Rune can breathe a huge sigh of relief that he’s still alive.

"I was not expecting it" – Holger Rune on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's underarm serve in Wimbledon match

Holger Rune and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Holger Rune dropped to the floor after winning the high-stakes battle that lasted a total of four hours. In his on-court interview, the Dane revisited Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s decision to make an underarm serve.

Rune remarked that his opponent’s move was unexpected and he had to be quick on his feet. He, however, stated that he was happy with how the situation played out as the Spaniard was dishing out impressive serves up until that point.

“I was not expecting that for sure – that (the underarm serve) was gonna come. Actually, it was nice. Because he was serving unbelievable. So, I was like, ‘Ok, what’s the chance to get a match point?’ But again, I was not expecting it. So, I had to be fast on the feet. But wow, what a match,” Holger Rune said in his on-court interview.

Rune is through to the second week of Wimbledon for the first time in his career, in just his second appearance at the event. The Dane now awaits the winner of Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round.

Poll : 0 votes