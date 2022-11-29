"My son is named Rafa because of you" - Fan calls the attention of Rafael Nadal during the Quito leg of his Latin America tour

Rafael Nadal's fans would do anything for, and in honor of, their idol – to the extent that one even named her son after the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

In a video shared by @directfutbolec and reposted by @genny_ss on Twitter, the woman could be heard repeatedly chanting as Nadal approached the crowd waiting for him in Quito.

"Mi hijo se llama Rafa por ti (My son is named Rafa because of you)," shouted the woman.

The World No. 2 then asked security to allow him to sign a few autographs.

Nadal has had a lot of lovely interactions with fans during the course of his ongoing Latin American tour.

In Belo Horizonte, Brazil, last Saturday, the Spaniard lent his racquet to a young boy whom he invited to take his place and play a point against Casper Ruud.

The following day, the King of Clay made another kid's day by chatting with him and signing his tennis ball. The young boy, who sat beside Nadal, unabashedly fished out a tennis ball and handed it to the tennis icon, who happily obliged.

The long-time No. 1 has often spoken about the importance of being a good person, even more so than being a good tennis player. He reiterated this in Quito when asked if he thought he was the greatest of all time.

"For me, the important legacy is that all people who have been able to live with me during the 20 years of my career have a good human memory of me. At the end, the personal issue, education, respect, the affection with which you can treat people goes above the professional issue, because in the end, this is what remains with time," the 22-time Grand Slam winner said in a presser in Quito.

"Honestly, I do not know if I am the best in history or not, but I do not consider it either. I think it is something that passes into the background," he added.

Rafael Nadal arrives in rainy Bogota

Rafael Nadal in Santiago last Friday

Rafael Nadal has entered the penultimate stretch of his six-part Latin America tour.

He arrived in Bogota on what was his second visit to Colombia. He first set foot in the country in 2011 when he played an exhibition match against Novak Djokovic at the El Campin Coliseum.

This time around, though, the Spaniard will face first-time visitor Casper Ruud at the Live Coliseum.

Prior to the duo's faceoff, Colombian tennis players Robert Farah, Camila Osorio, Juan Sebastian Cabal and Yuliana Lizarazo will treat fans to a mixed doubles match.

Aspiring tennis players will also have the privilege of being coached by the World No. 2 and 3 in a clinic.

