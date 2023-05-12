Naomi Osaka celebrates boyfriend Cordae's Emmy win as he shares Barack & Michelle Obama's congratulatory wishes

Naomi Osaka is celebrating her boyfriend Cordae’s Emmy achievement after the rapper made a congratulatory letter by Barack and Michelle Obama public.

Cordae is listed as a contributor on ‘We the People' - an American animated television series, with Barack and Michelle Obama as its executive producers. The rapper performed a song about taxes in the series’ third episode “Taxes.”

Released in 2021, the series bagged the inaugural Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Form Program in December 2022.

Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend Cordae recently shared a heartening letter he received from Barack and Michelle Obama in January, following the Emmy win. The former President and First Lady acknowledged the rapper’s hard work and contribution.

“Congratulations on your Emmy! We are so proud to have worked with you on We The People. The Emmy is wonderful recognition of your hard work, but more important are the young people who are a little smarter and a little more civically minded as a result,” the letter read.

“Thank you for your hard work, it means a lot to us. We hope we can continue to find ways to work together, whether it’s at Higher Ground, the Obama Foundation or in your endeavors,” it concluded.

The Grammy-nominated artist was honored and thanked the Obamas for their appreciation. He assured that, with Emmy now in his resume, he will now look for Grammy, Oscar, and Tony glory.

“I thank God I won my first Emmy ! EGOT is on the way… S/O to the Obamas for the oop,” he wrote.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka took to social media to share Cordae’s achievement and celebrated it with a star emoji.

Naomi Osaka on Instagram

Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae set to become parents for the first time

Naomi Osaka and Cordae at the 2020 US Open

Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae are expecting their first child together. The former World No. 1, who last contested the WTA 500 in Tokyo in 2022, announced the special news in a social media post in January as she pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, "that's my mom," haha,” Naomi Osaka wrote on social media, announcing her pregnancy.

“2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely,” she added.

The couple have been together since 2019. The rapper has also made appearances during the tennis player’s matches. Other than that, however, the two have been private about their relationship.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

Poll : 0 votes