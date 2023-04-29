Naomi Osaka has joined numerous other tennis stars in applauding basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo for his response to a journalist's statement regarding his team's failure.

The Miami Heat defeated NBA star Antetokounmpo's team Milwaukee Bucks 128-126 in game four of the Eastern Conference first-round playoffs on April 26. In a press conference that followed, the 28-year-old was asked if he saw the season as a failure for his team.

Seemingly irritated with the question, the Greek-Nigerian used legendary Michael Jordan as an example to explain why setbacks in sports should be counted as steps towards success instead of calling them "failure."

"You asked me the same question last year, Eric. Okay. Do you get a promotion every year on your job? No, right, so every year you work is a failure? Yes or no? No. Every year you work, you work towards something. Towards a goal, right? Which is to get a promotion, to be able to take care of your family," he said.

"It's not a failure, it's steps to success. Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships, the other nine years, was it failure? That's what you're telling me? It's a wrong question. There is no failure in sports. There's good days, bad days. Some days you're able to be successful, some days you're not," he added.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka took to social media to state that Antetokounmpo's vision might just have changed her life.

"This is probably the most refreshing perspective I've heard. I think it changed my life, lol," Osaka wrote on her Instagram stories.

Before Osaka, the likes of Novak Djokovic, Jessica Pegula, Matteo Berrettini, Thanassi Kokkinakis, Coco Gauff, Andy Murray, Denis Shapovalov, and Paula Badosa also supported the basketball player's views.

Naomi Osaka aims to win 8 more Grand Slams upon returning

In January this year, Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Australian Open before revealing that she was expecting her first child with American rapper Cordae. Targeting a comeback at the Melbourne Major next year, the former World No. 1 recently remarked that she wanted to win another eight Grand Slam titles and a gold medal at the 2023 Paris Olympics.

"I really want to play again, when I found out I was pregnant I said to myself, 'Okay, after that, I will definitely play better'. I am convinced that this baby will inspire me to try even harder and give my best," Naomi Osaka told Japanese TV.

"I want to win eight more Grand Slams and try to win the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It's one of the goals that excites me the most about returning to sport," she added.

Osaka last played at the 2022 Japan Open in September, and her last title came at the 2021 Australian Open.

