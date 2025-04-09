Naomi Osaka hesitantly embraces dresses and heels while revealing where her heart is at

Naomi Osaka has shared that she is trying to wear more dresses and heels, but her love for street-style clothing remains strong. Osaka has emerged as a fashion icon and is among the most stylish women’s tennis players on the Tour.

Osaka, a former World No. 1, has had a challenging season thus far. She began the year by reaching the ASB Classic final, which was her first time making the final of a tournament since her maternity break, but an abdominal injury forced her to pull out of the summit clash.

The injury re-surfaced at the Australian Open, where she had to retire mid-way during her clash against Belinda Benci in the third round. The American, now ranked 56 in the world, took a break before making a surging run at the Miami Open, where she reached the round of 16.

The four-time Grand Slam champion will look for her first title in the upcoming claycourt season. She has already begun training for the Madrid Open, which is set to begin on April 21. Ahead of the tournament, Osaka posted on her Thread account about how she was trying to embrace a different style of fashion.

“Challenging myself to wearing more dresses and heels but street style keeps calling my name 🥲” she wrote.

Naomi Osaka often shares details of her outfits on her social media channels. The 27-year-old recently wore a stunning silver dress at the MGM Rewards Slam afterparty and was also previously seen enjoying a snowy day in New York in a chic black dress.

Naomi Osaka begins preparations for the claycourt season

Naomi Osaka will hope to win her first title of the year during the claycourt season. - Source: Getty

Fresh off a solid run at the Miami Open, Naomi Osaka has begun her preparations for the upcoming claycourt season in full swing. She chose to skip the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and has signed up to play in the Madrid Open, which is a WTA 1000 event.

Osaka recently shared a behind-the-scenes look into her first week of training on clay. She posted a series of images from her time at the Patrick Mouratoglou Academy in France and captioned the post:

"That’s a wrap on week 1 of clay."

Naomi Osaka will hope to make a deep run at the Madrid Open and she is scheduled to participate at the Italian Open in Rome after that.

