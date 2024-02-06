Naomi Osaka hits seventh fastest serve in WTA history in Abu Dhabi 1R loss

Naomi Osaka failed to hit her stride with regards to her comeback, succumbing to an uninspiring 5-7, 0-6 loss to USA's Danielle Collins in the first round of the 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. Osaka, however, can take pride in achieving a rather interesting feat during her defeat on Tuesday (February 6).

Osaka was far from her best during her fifth career meeting with Collins. The 26-year-old didn't win a game after going 5-4 up in the first set in what was a disappointing display from her.

But while the former World No. 1's overall game didn't make an impact, she did hit a scorching 205 km/h first serve in the seventh game of the match. This was the seventh-fastest serve recorded in WTA history.

Naomi Osaka's previous best in this regard came at the 2016 US Open, where she had clocked a first serve at 201 km/hr. The WTA players that have hit a faster serve since the inception of the women's tour include Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Coco Gauff, Alycia Parks, Sabine Lisicki and Alja Tomljanovic.

The all-time record for the fastest serve hit by a woman is owned by Lisicki. The German hit a 210.8 km/h first serve against Ana Ivanovic in the first round of the 2014 Stanford Classic.

Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Coco Gauff and Alycia Parks are far behind the 2013 Wimbledon finalist, with serves at 207 km/h, 207.6 km/h, 206 km/h and 207.6 km/h, respectively.

Naomi Osaka has a long way to go if she wants to re-enter the top rungs of WTA

Naomi Osaka looks on at the 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka has now dropped her last three matches on the WTA Tour thus far. The Japanese, who is ranked at a lowly 757 in the women's singles rankings, began her 2024 season on a positive note. She beat Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in straight sets in her Brisbane International opener to secure her first match-win in more than a year.

Osaka then led Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova by a set in the second round, before eventually losing 6-3, 6-7(4), 4-6. The four-time Major winner didn't enjoy a good showing in Melbourne a few weeks later, being bundled out in the first round by 16th-seeded Caroline Garcia 6-4, 7-6(2).

Naomi Osaka subsequently went 1-3 in tour-level matches on Tuesday, going out in straight sets to Danielle Collins. The Japanese star now has a few weeks to iron out the chinks in her game before the WTA 1000 tournament in Qatar next week, where she would likely need a wildcard to compete in the main draw.

