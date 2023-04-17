Four-time Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka was recently spotted supporting the USC (University of Southern California) football team alongside former NFL legend Jerry Rice and former NFL and USC quarterback Matt Leinart.

USC Football ended its annual spring camp with the Trojan program's spring game on Saturday inside the Los Angeles Coliseum. The defense beat the offense 42-34 in a high octane clash, much to the delight of the spectators.

Osaka, who has been away from the women's tour on maternity leave, has been making the most of her time doing interviews and attending popular events. The USC Football Club thanked her and the former icons of the game for attending their spring games and showing their support towards the team.

"What a trio, big thanks to Jerry Rice, Naomi Osaka and Matt Lineart for supporting USCFB at the spring game," USC football club quoted on their Twitter account.

The Japanese tennis professional decided to match her outfit with an AMBUSH yellow cap similar to the school's iconic colors. While in Los Angeles, she also met up with World No. 87 Christopher Eubanks, who traveled to the city for a sports interview.

The duo ended up having a light practice session, with the 2023 Miami Open quarterfinalist stating later that the former World No. 1 was putting in the hard yards and preparing well for her return.

"She's still striking the ball exceptionally well. I can tell you she's working extremely hard to be able to maximize what she's able to do, post-pregnancy. She's coming out motivated, and I think it's going to be great for a lot of fans," Christopher Eubanks said in an interview with Tennis Channel

Osaka is looking forward to returning to the women's tour next year and competing for the biggest trophies again. She revealed her optimistic plans and mentioned that she'll be targeting the 2024 Australian Open.

"I'm definitely going to perform well and be a better player than I have been last year. For me, my results just made me want to try harder and be the best that I can be. I’ll be competing in Australia next year," Naomi Osaka said in an interview with a Japanese sports journalist.

"Everyone I know that has had a kid, it has changed their life"- Naomi Osaka 'really excited' about the birth of her first child

Naomi Osaka is looking forward to the next chapter in her life. She is expecting her first child with rapper Cordae in June and cannot wait to embrace parenthood.

In a recent conversation with Vogue, the 25-year-old was asked how she has been preparing for the journey. Osaka insisted that there isn't much one can do to prepare other than take things slowly and one at a time.

“I’m not really sure I can prepare. I know there are things I can buy and classes I can take, but his is going to be my first, and I’m really excited. Everyone I know that has had a kid, it has changed their life. I don’t think I can prepare for it. I think I’m gonna have to go with the flow,” Naomi Osaka said.

